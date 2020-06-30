Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde Spotted Astride A Harley Davidson CVO

It is not every day that you see the Chief Justice of India checking out a luxurious motorcycle, however, this happened very recently. Social media was flooded with pictures of CJI Sharad Arvind Bobde astride a Harley Davidson, prompting several reactions among netizens.

CJI Bobde was clicked on a Harley Davidson Limited Edition CVO 2020, in his hometown Nagpur. It is reported that while the bike does not belong to him, he took a keen interest in its design and riding capabilities.

We had earlier reported that the CJI is a keen motorcycle enthusiast and has earlier expressed his love for bikes. The picture of India’s chief justice checking out this Rs 50 lakh motorcycle has generated quite some interest and opinions on social media. Some of the users defined CJI as ‘swagger’ and ‘super cool’. On the other hand, there are also some that didn’t seem to like the picture and suggested he wears a mask during these challenging times and maintain social distancing.

Powertrain & Features Of Harley Limited Edition CVO

Coming to the motorcycle itself and what might have attracted CJI Bobde, the Harley-Davidson CVO Limited is currently the most expensive motorcycle in the American motorcycle manufacturer’s lineup. The CVO is powered by a 2000cc V-Twin engine and is offered in three colour options – Blue, Grey and Sand Dune. The bike has torque figures of 166 Nm and boasts of a Boom Box GTS infotainment system and a 6.5-inch full-colour TFT screen. It also gets hands-free mobile phone support via BlueTooth.

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde trying out Harley Davidson. (Harley Davidson Limited edition CVO 2020) @harleydavidson #SupremeCourt pic.twitter.com/6bDv0g4n2P — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) June 28, 2020

Engine Details

The engine is mated with a 6-speed gearbox and is currently on sale in a single variant. The CVO Limited weighs a whopping 428 kg. Upfront, the Harley-Davidson flagship gets a ‘batwing’ inspired fairing along with a full-LED headlamp setup. Other features included in the high-end bike are cruise control, heated grips, hard panniers and an anti-theft system as well. Moreover, you get super comfy seats for both the rider and the pillion with a pillion backrest to munch those miles in utmost comfort. Harley-Davidson CVO Limited challenges the likes of the Indian Roadmaster, Honda Gold Wing and BMW K1600GTL in the high-end touring segment.

The 64-year-old had reportedly said in the past that he owned a Royal Enfield Bullet. Even last year, before assuming the esteemed position of CJI, in a conversation with journalists, he admitted to having met with an accident while test-riding a Harley. The fall resulted in a fractured ankle and kept him away from the Supreme Court’s collegium meetings and court duties.

Besides his liking for motorcycles, the CJI is also open to the idea of using technology to make the justice system better. According to him, the justice delivery system is good in India, however, might require some minor changes, and could do with the use of technology like artificial intelligence. He feels some long and short term measures are required to improve the system, where legal education is a part of the former, while the latter is better staffing and arrangements.