Check Out The Upcoming TVS Apache RR310S’s Start Up Video

We’ve already brought you the detailed and clearest spy images of the upcoming TVS Apache RR310S yet along with a close-up view of the instrument console. We even got you first user impressions along with the exhaust note of the upcoming motorcycle. But we wondered whether the “Wear Your Gear” and “Race On” start-up messages from the Apache RTR 200 were carried forward to the Apache RR310S. Thanks to YouTube channel Street Fyterz, we don’t have to wait any longer, and you neither.

Here is the start up video of the new TVS Apache RR310S:

As seen in the video, the vertically designed instrument cluster will display a speedometer, odometer, clock, fuel gauge, engine temperature indicator, side stand indicator, gear position indicator and a vertical tachometer. The model also receives a white backlight as seen in Apache RTR 200 4V. So it does miss on the start-up messages from Apache RTR200 but we like the way the new display starts.

Do Not Miss – VIDEO : TVS Apache RR310S Exhaust Note, First User Impressions

Mechanically, as you would’ve read in our previous reports, the 310 cc single cylinder, liquid cooled engine is based on the BMW G310R’s motor, where it is rated at 34 bhp and 21 Nm. We’re yet to hear any official details about the launch but we expect the motorcycle to arrive around the festive season.