Video: Hero BS6 Splendor Plus Features and Price revealed

The Hero Splendor is a legend in its own might. You can count the stars in the sky for once but you can’t count the number of Splendors you will see on Indian roads. Needless to say, it’s a very important product in Hero’s portfolio. In its latest guise, Hero has given the BS6 Splendor Plus a host of upgrades.

Watch the complete walkaround video here:

The Splendor Plus retains the 100cc engine but it’s now fuel injected and makes 7.91 bhp @ 8000 rpm while the torque output is rated at 8.05 nm. Apart from the addition of FI, Hero has also added a slew of sensors to make the riding experience a lot more convenient than before. The throttle position sensor enables it to deliver the torque better and in an efficient manner. Hero claims that the engine life is also better than before, courtesy a temperature sensor. The other sensors include an air inlet sensor for better start and a bank angle sensor. All thanks to the aforementioned upgrades, Hero claims that the acceleration is 6 % better too.

The braking department is equipped with CBS (Combined braking system) to make the braking more efficient than before. The instrument cluster follows the footprints of other Hero motorcycles and now includes a side stand indicator and engine malfunction light.

The BS6 Splendor Plus is available in the following colors: Purple, grey, red with black and Grey plus green. The base variant with kick and alloys is priced at 59,600 /- while the self start variant will set you back by 61,900 /-. Hero has also included a i3S variant which is priced at 63,110 /-.