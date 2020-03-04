TVS Racing To Debut At The Asia Road Racing Championship 2020 With Race-Spec RR310

TVS Racing, the factory racing team of TVS Motor Company has announced its participation in the coveted Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) 2020. This announcement makes TVS Motor Company the first Indian manufacturer to partake in the full season of the said championship and marks the company’s debut in the International Road Racing Championship arena. The team this year would be led by national road racing champion, Jagan Kumar (India), young talent of TVS Racing, KY Ahamed (India), and the TVS Racing debutant Vorapong Malahuan (Thailand).

Jagan Kumar, an eight times Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC) winner has been a part of TVS Racing from 2009 and will be riding with KY Ahamed, who has also recorded solid performances for TVS Racing from 2012 so far. The team will also have Vorapong Malahuan from Thailand who has been racing since the age of 12 and has successfully participated in numerous international and Thailand national racing championships including the Asia Road Racing Championship over 5 times.

The first race of the 2020 season of ARRC will take place between March 6, 2020, and March 8, 2020, at Sepang International Circuit, Malaysia. The riders will participate in the Asia Production 250 (AP-250) category of the championship, astride the race-spec TVS Apache RR 310 – only India manufactured motorcycle participating in the race.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr B. Selvaraj, Team Manager, TVS Racing, said “It’s a proud moment for us at TVS Motor Company to debut at ARRC for the entire season. TVS Racing has been setting benchmarks in the Indian motorsports arena, and now it is time for us to up the ante in the Asian championship, with a focus on road racing. We are happy to have on board Vorapong Malahuan, who has demonstrated exemplary performances in a plethora of International Road Racing championships, along with Jagan and Ahamed, who have shown immense grit at the Indian Road Racing circuit. I look forward to their camaraderie in the race, and wish them for a great performance in the championship.”