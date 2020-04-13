DC Design Offers Electronically Sanitised Custom Interiors For Cars

India’s most well known car customisation company, DC Design has introduced a new customisation kit which keeps the car sanitised and the passengers, well-distanced. Keeping up with the theme of sanitisation and social distancing in this time of covid-19 pandemic, DC2, formerly known as DC Design has introduced this package under the DC2 range of Club Products where the distance between the passengers is claimed to be over 6 feet.

The package provides for exotic design updates such as Medical-Grade Partition clad with leather and glass, internally plumbed and grade A Liquid electric sanitiser which sprays all the touch points every twenty minutes with disinfectants. This package has come at a time when people will start taking sanitation very seriously.

This package is offered for cars such as Toyota Innova Crysta, Toyota Fortuner, Mercedes-Benz V-class, Kia Carnival and Mahindra Marazzo. Apart from these, the package will also be made available for custom orders on vehicles such as the Audi A8, Audi Q7, Mercedes GLS, Mercedes Maybach, BMW X7, BMW 7 series, Volvo XC90, Jaguar XJL, Range Rover Vogue, Range Rover Sport and Rolls Royce EWB.

Along with the package, the company is providing free disinfectant to the customers for a year. DC design has been the premier designing and customisation institute in India for decades now. It was founded by Dilip Chaabria in 1993 with the dual aim of redesigning and modifying mass market cars to create one-of-a-kind automotive beauties for automotive connoisseurs as well as offering design and prototyping services to the OEM automotive sector.

DC has since then brought in cutting-edge concepts in automotive design. Created every two years, DCD’s concept cars redefine the status-quo. These are limited edition collections for a few who won’t settle for just ultra-premium. Apart from these, DC Design also takes custom made orders which are conceptualized and created as per the consumer’s wishes. DC design interior design brings sophistication and opulence to one’s car whose luxury lives and breathes with them.

DC’s first modified design was one on the Hindustan Motors Ambassador. The first international prototyping by DC was for the Hawtal Whiting. Since then DC has designed and conceptualized many cars and utility vehicles which are showcased in different parts of the world.