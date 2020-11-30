CFMoto 700CL-X Heritage Launched in Philippines, India-Bound?

CFMoto’s India operations might be a little blurry right now but the Chinese company is upping its game in other International markets. It recently launched the 400 NK streetfighter in Philippines and now, it has bestowed the country with yet another interesting product- CFMoto 700 CL-X Heritage. The Heritage suffix needs a bit of clarity here. Last year at EICMA, the company unveiled the CFMoto 700CL-X in three distinct flavours- Adventure, Heritage and Sport. And it’s the Heritage which has made way in the Philippines.

More details

CFMoto has launched the 700CL-X Heritage in partnership with Philippine distributor, Motostrada. The launch event of the motorcycle took place virtually.

Specifications

All three motorcycles mentioned above, including the heritage, is powered by the same 693 cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, parallel-twin engine which makes 73 bhp of maximum power at 8,500 rpm and 68 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The on-board computer offers two riding modes, Economy and Sport, and in addition, the CFMoto 700 CL-X also comes with cruise control, as well as a USB charging point. It also comes with a standard slipper clutch, which offers a light feel on the clutch lever and also reduces rear-wheel chatter during aggressive downshifting. However, there’s another sharp-pointed arrow in 700CL-X’s quiver and that is its weight. It weighs around 198 kg which makes it 9 kg lighter as compared to 400 NK. And it makes more than 30 horsepower more than the 400 NK!

It is built around an aluminium alloy frame, and suspension is handled by 41 mm KYB inverted forks with adjustable rebound and compression, with 150 mm travel and a KYB monoshock with adjustable preload and rebound with 150 mm of travel. Braking is handled by J Juan four-piston radial callipers gripping a 320 mm front disc, and a 260 mm rear disc, with ABS from Continental.

CFMoto’s India operations are a little blurry right now but if the company decides to make a full-fledged comeback in our country, the CFMoto 700CL-X could prove to be a destructive weapon in the company’s armoury. The middleweight motorcycle segment in India is booming as more and more motorcyclists are willing to upgrade from their affordable performance motorcycles. If CFMoto makes a comeback here, the 400 NK should be included in the lineup as well.