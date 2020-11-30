2021 Nissan X-Terra Could Serve as a Perfect Rival to the Toyota Fortuner

It doesn’t matter which country we take into consideration, SUVs are in high demand everywhere in the world. The reason why we are witnessing manufacturers regularly updating their popular models and reviving old monikers to infuse nostalgia in order to create more demand. One such moniker is X-Terra which has been revived by Nissan after 2015. Nissan has unveiled the 2021 iteration of the X-Terra SUV for Middle East. Nissan India’s operations might have hit a rough patch in the past but the company is still popular for its offerings in countries like the Middle East.

More details

It is basically a facelifted version of the Terra SUV which retails in ASEAN markets but will now be sold as X-Terra in the Middle East.

Updated exterior and interiors

When it comes to looks, the facelifted X-Terra looks bulkier and more rugged than before, all thanks to its aggressive fascia. The V-shaped grille is now more prominent than before and is flanked by revised LED headlights with C-shaped LED DRLs and a muscular front bumper.

The rear is also tweaked a little with a revised bumper with silver skid plates. The 2021 Nissan X-Terra will be retailed in seven different colour schemes. The biggest change comes in the form of revamped cabin which now uses high-quality materials. Besides the black and grey materials, it comes equipped with what is claimed to be the segment-leading ‘zero-gravity’ seats with superior comfort levels. The revised dashboard is highlighted by a larger 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch TFT MID display, wireless charging and a Bose sound system. There’s also entertainment for the rear occupants via an 11-inch flip-down screen.

Powertrain

Under the hood of the facelifted Terra is a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 165PS and 241Nm, paired to a 7-speed automatic transmission. Power is sent to either the rear wheels or all four wheels. But the 4WD variant gets off-road goodies via an electronic locking rear differential, brake limited-slip differential, as well as hill descent control and hill start assist.

Apart from the soon-to-be-launched Magnite, Nissan should also bring the X-Terra in India to rival the likes of Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour. Toyota too, is gearing up to launch the updated version of the Fortuner. If Nissan decides to bring the X-Terra here, it could prove to be a worthy addition in the company’s line-up.