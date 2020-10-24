CFMoto 800MT Spied Testing, to Rival Triumph Tiger 900

Chinese manufacturers are making a mark in the global motorcycling scenario with Benelli and CFMoto leading the charge. Both the brands enjoy significant popularity in other markets as well, owing to their business ties with renowned brands like KTM and MV Agusta. CFMoto and KTM enjoy a rather happy relationship where the former retails the latter’s motorcycles in China and enjoys shared technology in return. An ADV-tourer from the house of CFMoto has recently been spied and it looks like it is based on the revered KTM 790 Adventure.

More details

Given the fact that ADV-tourers are all the rage nowadays, the CFMoto 800MT will serve as the perfect addition in the brand’s portfolio. The test mule was spotted in Europe and we could expect it to enter the production line sometime in 2021.

Although the test mule was draped in heavy camouflage, some intricate details are visible. The ADV-tourer takes the sleek route which appears to be the new norm given how the current iterations of the Honda Africa Twin and the Triumph Tiger 900 look. The middleweight ADV-tourers have become a lot more accessible than before and are luring in even new riders. The CFMoto 800MT too, appears to be targeted at the same audience who don’t want an intimidating motorcycle. It does look capable though with its high ground clearance, long suspension travel, tall handlebars; low seat and adequate wind protection and dual-purpose tyres. The headlamp assembly appears to be inspired by that found on the Tiger 900.

Powertrain and other specs

Talking about the powertrain, the bike’s engine looks identical to the KTM 790 Adventure’s powerplant. It even has the KTM branding on the engine case. In the Austrian ADV, the 799cc parallel twin motor churns out 95.1PS and 88Nm. Like the KTM ADV, this one too is likely to get a 6-speed transmission with bidirectional quickshifter as standard.

Talking about other cycle parts, the CFMoto 800MT packs an inverted front fork, rear monoshock, twin front discs with radial callipers and a rear disc with sliding calliper. The test mule which was spotted, was loaded to the brim with accessories like auxiliary lamps, hard-case panniers, top box, sump guard, centre stand and a body-hugging crash guard. We can also expect CFMoto to throw in a TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity to spice things up even further. We can expect CFMoto to bring the 800MT in India as well, but not anytime soon because it still hasn’t entered production.

CFMoto 400NK

CFMoto recently launched the updated 2020 iteration of the 400NK in Philippines. The 2020 CFMoto 400NK was revealed much before its launch and almost all the details were already out in the open. In Philippines, the motorcycle is priced at INR 3.2 Lakh and will be retailed through Motostrada dealerships.

The powertrain hasn’t received any changes though and it makes do with the same 400.4cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected 180-degree parallel twin which produces 41 HP. The motor sends the power to the rear wheel via a six-speed gearbox. The CFMoto 400NK has enough punch to give it a top speed of around 170 kilometres per hour. The power delivery of the 400NK is expected to be smooth and linear so it doesn’t prove to be unnerving for new riders.