Ultraviolette F77’s Launch Timeline Officially Revealed!

The Ultraviolette F77 is probably the best electric motorcycle which will be manufactured in our country. It was unveiled back in November 2019 and the company did open bookings for it while the deliveries were set to commence from the third quarter of 2020. But as expected, the pandemic played a spoilsport here as well and the whole timeline seems a little messed up now. The good news and the latest update regarding the F77 is that the company has announced that it is setting up its manufacturing and assembling facility near Electronics City, Bangalore.

Launch timeline

The production of its high-performance electric motorcycle – the F77, will begin in Q1, 2022 and the first batch of motorcycles will be rolled out in the market in March, 2022.

Manufacturing plant details

Spread over 70,000 square feet, the facility located in the vicinity of Electronics City, will manufacture 15,000 Electric Motorcycles in the first year, and will rapidly scale up to an annual capacity of 120,000 units. Ultraviolette will also provide job opportunities to local communities within the region, with over 500 employees being trained on electric vehicle manufacturing and assembly over the next 5 years.

Specs and features

The F77 is a high-tech, high-performance motorcycle built with principles used in the aviation industry. With an acceleration of 0-60 in 2.9 seconds, top speed of 140 kmph, and a range of 150 km on a single charge, the F77 is a smart and connected electric motorcycle that comes with remote diagnostics over-the-air (OTA) upgrades, regenerative braking, multiple ride modes, bike tracking, ride diagnostics and whole lot of other features.

Official statement

Speaking about the facility, Narayan Subramaniam, Founder and CEO, Ultraviolette, said, “This is an important milestone for us in our journey towards building a superior EV experience for India and International markets. We chose this location given its strategic proximity to our R&D facility in Bengaluru as well as a strong supply-chain ecosystem in and around the region. We have received an overwhelming response for the F77 and this facility will help us cater to that demand over the next few years. Most importantly, the F77 has been designed and built indigenously and over 90% of the vehicle including the battery packs, will be manufactured using locally sourced components.”

“Niraj Rajmohan, Founder and CTO, Ultraviolette, stated, “Our new production unit is a state-of-the-art facility that will be equipped with smart technologies and industry 4.0 solutions. All processes within the unit will be driven by data in order to ensure seamless integration across the entire manufacturing lifecycle thereby increasing efficiencies and production output. Additionally, we will deploy sustainable manufacturing practices such as using renewable sources of energy, recycling of e-waste and ensuring zero affluents that will help in significantly reducing the impact on the environment.”

Bookings

Ultraviolette has received over 40,000 booking interests for the F77 from customers in India and International markets. The company will begin pre-orders for the motorcycle later this year.