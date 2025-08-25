CEAT SecuraDrive CIRCL: India’s First Tyre with Up to 90% Sustainable Materials

Quick Highlights
- Two eco-smart variants: 50% and 90% bio-based content.
- Developed at CEAT’s Halol R&D facility, a global innovation hub.
- Breakthrough technologies: Biopolymer liner, glycerol-based accelerator, and carbon-black-free silica solution.
- Price range: ₹8,999 (50% variant) to ₹12,999 (90% variant).
Introduction
The tyre industry in India just hit a major milestone. CEAT has introduced the SecuraDrive CIRCL, the country’s first passenger car tyre designed with up to 90% sustainable, bio-based materials. Built at CEAT’s state-of-the-art R&D facility in Halol, Gujarat. this tyre is proof that eco-conscious design and high performance can go hand in hand.
More than just a product launch, CIRCL represents CEAT’s deeper shift towards sustainability, premiumisation, and technology leadership. It’s designed for today’s urban drivers — people who care about performance but also want their choices to reflect responsibility towards the environment.
Designed for the Conscious Consumer
The CIRCL isn’t just another tyre; it’s about making sustainability aspirational. CEAT is aiming this innovation at a very specific kind of buyer — the young, urban, and upwardly mobile consumer. Think 25–45-year-old car owners living in Tier-1 cities, who belong to upper middle-class to affluent households.
The tyre blends safety, grip, style, and world-class performance with an eco-smart identity, proving that drivers don’t have to compromise between going green and enjoying a premium ride.
Breakthrough Innovations
What makes the CIRCL special is its three patented, first-in-the-world technologies, each of which pushes the boundaries of sustainable tyre engineering:
- Unified Biopolymer Inner Liner – A new design that reduces manufacturing emissions and sets new standards in eco-friendly construction.
- Glycerol-Based Accelerator – A bio-based replacement for petroleum-derived chemicals, adding sustainability even at the smallest scale.
- Anti-Static Silica Conductive Solution – Eliminates the need for conventional carbon black while maintaining electrical conductivity and safety.
Together, these breakthroughs make CIRCL a world-class benchmark in sustainable, road-ready tyres.
Leadership Speaks
Arnab Banerjee, MD & CEO, CEAT Ltd., shared:
“SecuraDrive CIRCL is a breakthrough that demonstrates how India can set new benchmarks in sustainable mobility. By achieving 90% sustainable content in a fully road-ready tyre, CEAT is redefining performance and eco innovation. Sustainability is no longer a choice but a responsibility.”
Lakshmi Narayanan B, CMO, CEAT Ltd., added:
“Consumers today want their purchases to reflect their values. CIRCL allows them to choose sustainability without compromise — it is the perfect blend of eco-consciousness, safety, and style.”
Variants and Pricing
|Variant
|Sustainable Content
|Price (INR)
|Availability
|SecuraDrive CIRCL – Standard
|50%
|₹8,999
|September 2025
|SecuraDrive CIRCL – Premium
|90%
|₹12,999
|September 2025
Why It Matters
The CIRCL is more than a product launch — it’s CEAT’s commitment to circular practices. From sourcing eco-friendlier raw materials to exploring end-of-life tyre recycling, CEAT is proving that sustainability isn’t a side project but the core of its future strategy.
For drivers, this means they don’t have to choose anymore. With the CIRCL, they get both worlds in one: a tyre that’s kind to the planet while still delivering the grip, safety, and performance of a premium product.
Conclusion
The launch of the SecuraDrive CIRCL is a defining moment for India’s tyre industry. By creating a tyre with up to 90% sustainable materials, powered by patented global-first technologies, CEAT is proving that eco-conscious design and premium performance can co-exist without compromise.
With smart pricing and a clear focus on today’s urban, value-driven consumers, the CIRCL is more than just a new product. It’s a symbol of the future — one where every drive is greener, smarter, and safer.
CEAT isn’t just selling tyres here. With CIRCL, it is leading the movement towards sustainable mobility in India and beyond.