BS6 Toyota Camry Launched At INR 37.88 Lakh

Toyota’s ‘Self-charging hybrid vehicle’ Camry has received the BS6 treatment and has been listed on their website with prices starting from INR 37.88 Lakh. The new price makes it INR 93,000 more expensive than the BS4 model it replaces. The minor price hike hints that it hasn’t received any major updates over the outgoing model. The engine is now upgraded to meet the more stringent BS6 norms and the thing which stands apart in the Camry remains the same as it can be driven in electric mode, pure Internal combustion mode or a combination of both.

It retains the same 2.5-litre hybrid powertrain which is now tweaked to comply with the BS6 standards. The powertrain is a hybrid unit and consists of both, a petrol engine and an electric motor. The petrol engine is good enough to produce 178PS and 221Nm while the electric motor puts out 120PS and 202Nm. The combined output stands at 218PS. The Camry is only available with an automatic CVT transmission. Belonging to the premium sedan segment, it isn’t surprising that Camry comes with a host of features including a touchscreen infotainment system, a JBL sound system, powered front seats with ventilation, cruise control, power-adjustable steering column, rear sunblind, sunroof and even a head-up display!

It is considered one of the safest cars in its segment. Justifying the same, it comes with nine airbags, ABS with EBD, parking sensors, a rearview camera, electronic stability control and an electric parking brake function. The cabin shouts ‘luxury’ as soon as you enter the car as it boasts of leather upholstery, 3-zone personal air-conditioning, adjustable rear seat, touch controls on the armrest and powered front seats. For more agile and responsive driving experience, Toyota has also thrown in paddle shifters.

The BS6-compliant Camry is offered in seven colour options: white, silver, red, brown, graphite and two shades of black. Toyota is also planning to bring in a compact SUV based on the Vitara Brezza. With these new products on offer, the Japanese carmaker is looking forward to strengthening their threshold in our country. The BS6 Camry will soon compete with the Skoda Superb TSI, once the latter gets launched in India.