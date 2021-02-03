Bulleteer Customs Derive Inspiration From MiG-21 Fighter Jet To Modify This Interceptor 650

For those who are fond of customized motorcycles, it has become a regular affair to come across a tastefully modified Royal Enfield Interceptor 650. Its minimalistic and retro styling translates to the fact that the custom builders don’t have to fiddle around much. And not to forget, the 650cc twin-cylinder engine is potent enough that the builders don’t need to figure out a way to extra a bit more oomph from the engine. The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 featured here is a bit special though as it derives inspiration from the MiG-21 fighter jet.

This mad-mad custom job is pulled off by Bengaluru-based Bulleteer Customs. The folks over at Bulleteer Customs have been in the game for quite some time now and that reflects in their meticulously modified motorcycles.

The most visible mod-job has to be the finely-crafted semi-fairing. They have made sure to instil patriotism as well, as the tank proudly flaunts the ‘IND’ decal accompanied by MiG-21 decals splattered all around. The paint scheme also makes the ‘Fearless 650RR’ stand apart from the sea of modified Interceptor 650 we have come across in the past few years. Interceptor 650’s stock handlebar has been tossed away to make for proper clip-ons. The semi-fairing extends ahead to house the headlamp as well, which is now a LED unit. A small, smoked out fly-screen is also clearly visible.

The pillion seat is now covered in a seat cowl which also adds to its overall appeal. What adds to the overall visual flair of the motorcycle are the airbrushed rivets. The wheels have been changed from the stock 18-inch wire-spoke units to aftermarket 17-inch alloys wearing Apollo tyres. Another modification which is clearly visible is the aftermarket exhaust setup which should provide the required aural drama. MiG-21s are ultimate weapons of destruction and not to forget, they are also the epitome of mechanical engineering. This custom motorcycle captures the essence just fine!

There is no word regarding any changes on the engine front so we will have to assume that it’s the same 650cc air/oil-cooled engine that belts out 47 HP of max power and 52 Nm of max torque. Royal Enfield is soon going to roll out a cruiser based on the same platform which should prove to be yet another RE fit for custom jobs.