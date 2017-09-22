Bugatti Used A Second Chiron To Film The Record Speed Run Of 0-400-0 kmph in 41.96 Seconds

Last week, the Bugatti Chiron was again in the headlines, having achieved a sprint time of 41.96 seconds, starting from a dead start, eating up the speedometer till 400 kmph, and then coming back to a halt. All of it done in an unbelievable 41.96 seconds, making it to a concrete world record! Well, it shouldn’t come across a surprise but just an inevitable fact that the $3 million Bugatti Chiron, just like its predecessor, the Bugatti Veyron, is built to shatter world records and set its name in new ones for eternity.

The French car manufacturer, later on, released a video showcasing this impressive record set by the Bugatti Chiron, driven by the former F1 driver, JP Montoya. The speed run accomplished by the car in question isn’t the only astounding element in the video, but the fact that Bugatti had to use another Chiron as a camera car to compensate for the lack of camera equipment that could be made to run along the Chiron at high speeds. This, in its own way explains the prowess of the Chiron.

The 0-400-0 world record Chiron proudly presents the world’s fastest camera car: A Bugatti Chiron 由 Bugatti 发布于 2017年9月19日

The Chiron is electronically limited to a speed of 418 kmph (261 mph), relative to the non-restricted speed of 428 kmph (267 mph) for the Veyron. This limitation comes due to the risk of a blowout that the tires may face once they exceed the 450 kmph mark. Though, an unrestricted speed run is planned for the Bugatti Chiron for next year, from which the true potential of the Chiron will be unleashed.