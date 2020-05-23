Bugatti Unveils the Track-Focused Chiron Pur Sport

If there’s one car manufacturer who builds cars with just one intent in mind – going faster, it has to be Bugatti. The Bugatti Chiron is a legendary car on its own and is second to none when it comes to straight-line performance. Rumours regarding Bugatti developing a track-focused car based on the Chiron have been floating around for quite some time now and Bugatti has finally confirmed that the rumours are indeed true when they took the wraps off the Chiron Pur Sport at an event in Europe.

What has changed?

It is basically a Chiron underneath but with few upgrades which will help the Pur Sport be a little faster than the ‘standard’ Chiron. It gets a new performance kit including a 3D-printed titanium exhaust tip, Magnesium wheels, a new transmission, lightweight disc brakes and fixed rear wing (without hydraulic system). It shares the same basic body, architecture and powertrain with the model it is based on. All the upgrades have resulted in a weight reduction of around 50 kilos over the standard Chiron.

The Chiron, as we said earlier is built for the straights so Bugatti has reworked the suspension setup to deploy in the Pur Sport. The stock tyres have also been replaced with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 rubber. The changes aren’t limited to this only as Bugatti engineers have also reworked the engine a little to suit the characteristics of the Pur Sport.

The engine remains the same 8.0-litre W16 engine which has been tuned to deliver 1,500 PS and a ground-shaking 1,600 Nm of peak torque. The engine rpm now revs higher by 200 rpm, up to 6,900 rpm. The performance updates also include a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission with 15% shorter gear ratios than its predecessor and a new drive mode. And if you like your cars with their wheel out, The new ESC Sport+ mode allows the hypercar to drift.

As expected, the Chiron Pur Sport gets a price tag of $3.6 million. But all the upgrades and the exclusivity of this hypercar makes the price tag justifiable somehow.