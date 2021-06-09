Hyundai Commences Bookings For Alcazar; Interior And Features Revealed

Hyundai Motor India Ltd has announced the commencement of bookings for its upcoming 6 and 7 Seater Premium SUV – Hyundai Alcazar. The company is accepting bookings at Hyundai Dealerships and on its online car-buying platform – Click to Buy for Rs 25 000/- only, with bookings commencing on June 09, 2021. The Alcazar should be considered as one of the most important upcoming projects of Hyundai because the Korean carmaker is betting big on it.

More details

Apart from the bookings announcement, the company has also revealed the features and interiors of the Alcazar for the first time!

Feature list

When Hyundai first announced the Alcazar, it was evident that it is going to be a lot more than just a 7-seater version of the Creta. And now that we have seen the cabin, we can affirm the above-mentioned fact.

The cabin oozes premiumness and in a typical Hyundai fashion, is loaded with features. It will be offered with Premium Dual Tone Cognac Brown interiors. The feature list includes –

26.03 cm (10.25”) Multi Display Digital Cluster

Bose Premium Sound System (8 Speakers)

Auto Healthy Air Purifier with AQI Display

Front Row Seatback Table with Retractable cup-holder and IT Device Holder

Front Row Sliding Sunvisor

Side Foot Step

Rear Window Sunshade

Voice Enabled Smart Panoramic Sunroof

2nd Row One Touch Tip and Tumble Seats (Captain & 60:40 Split Seats)

Drive Mode Select (COMFORT | ECO | SPORT)

Traction Control Modes (SNOW | SAND | MUD)

Puddle Lamps with Hyundai Logo Projection

64 Colors Ambient Lighting

Power Driver Seat – 8 Way

Advanced Hyundai Blue Link (Connected-Car Technology)

Powertrain options

While Hyundai Creta is available with three engines — 1.5-litre petrol, 1.4-litre turbo petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel — the Alcazar is available with a choice between a 2.0-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel powerplant. The petrol unit is the third generation Nu 2.0 unit that puts out best-in-segment 157 bhp and 191 Nm of peak torque. Hyundai noted that the Alcazar petrol can go from zero to 100 km/h in less than 10 seconds.

The 1.5-litre diesel engine, on the other hand, develops 113 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque, which is the same as in Creta diesel. Both the powerplants are available with a choice between a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic transmission. Hyundai claims that both the engines on the Alcazar deliver best-in-segment fuel economy. These gearboxes have been taken from Creta but the company claims to have improved them for better performance.

Official statement

Commenting on the Hyundai ALCAZAR booking announcement, Mr. Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Hyundai has had a remarkable 25-year journey of excellence in India. Over the years, we have captivated the dreams and aspirations of customers with benchmark products that elevate customer experiences, thereby also amplifying customer love especially for Hyundai SUVs. Our customers choose to live the Hyundai SUV Life with brands such as CRETA, VENUE, TUCSON and KONA Electric, resulting in Hyundai becoming the highest selling SUV manufacturer in India, in 2020. Today, we are pleased to open the bookings for Hyundai ALCAZAR, our Premium 6 and 7 seater SUV that will offer our customers Quality Time, making travelling together a more memorable and fun experience.”