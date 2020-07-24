Limited-Edition Yamaha MT-15 Is The Kind Of Vibrant We Won’t Get

It is a widely regarded fact that automotive brands are a little unfair to India. Blame the cost-cutting measures, we often get toned down versions of International-spec models which makes us feel a little left out. But that is only justifiable because India is a price-sensitive market. One such case is with the Yamaha MT-15. While in other markets, the naked streetfighter based on the R15 gets USD forks and an aluminium swingarm, the Indian version misses out on both of them.

There’s one more thing which the foreigners have received and we probably won’t. A new limited-edition Yamaha MT-15 which has been recently launched in Thailand. Most of us would agree that the little Yammie is a looker and with this new paint job, it looks even more striking than before.

What are the changes?

The limited-edition MT-15 looks like it just came out of a custom workshop, draped in a striking shade of cyan blue which makes it look rather vibrant. The USD forks on the limited-edition MT-15 are covered in a nice golden shade which makes them stand apart from the rest of the motorcycle. The overall paint job is contrasted by fluorescent yellow paintwork seen on the wheels and fuel tank. The neon treatment might give you some ‘Rossi vibes’ too.

There are some departments which have been left untouched and have the same matte black treatment as the standard model. For instance, the frame, belly pan, engine bay and the exhaust continue with the same look. Aside from the cosmetic drama, the rest of the motorcycle remains the same. It gets the same 155cc motor which produces 18.5 PS of power and 14.7 Nm of torque. The mill comes with liquid-cooling and Yamaha’s VVA (Variable Valve Actuation) which makes the MT-15 a peppy and fun-to-ride motorcycle. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch. Other standard features include a digital speedometer, LED headlamps, and tail lights, dual-disc brakes, and single-channel ABS.

While we have to pay around INR 1.39 Lakh for the MT-15 in India, the Thailand folks have to shell out THB 98,500 which converts to around INR 2.32 Lakh. Though chances of this limited-edition ‘tropical’ MT-15 coming to India are slim to none, we would still want to see it rolling on our streets. Won’t this naked streetfighter make our streets look even more colourful and vibrant?

Also read: Bengaluru Cops Track Down Yamaha R1 Rider Who Clocked 299 kmph On City Roads (Video)

In other related news, Yamaha is reportedly working on a 250cc four-cylinder sports bike, in the form of a YZF-R25M. Though there isn’t any official word from the manufacturer itself, rumours are blowing the lid in Indonesia that Yamaha is planning to unleash its own 250cc four-cylinder sports bike. It seems like Indonesia is going to be the target country for this new crop of motorcycles because the Kawasaki ZX-25R was launched there too. And guess what? Yamaha isn’t the only manufacturer that is going to develop a 250cc four-cylinder sports bike as Honda is believed to be working on a CBR250RR-R featuring a multi-cylinder 250cc engine. Exciting times ahead!