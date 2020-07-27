Amara Raja And Blaze Form JV To Manufacture IoT Devices

Amara Raja Group on Monday said it has joined hands with Blaze Automation to set up a joint venture (JV) to develop and manufacture IoT devices for global markets. The companies have inked an agreement to set up a JV entity called Amara Raja Blaze Technologies Pvt Ltd (ARBT).

The JV firm will leverage combined strengths and cumulative experience of the two companies to innovate, develop and manufacture IoT devices, Amara Raja said in a statement. The JV will start delivering Made in India products to its customers as early as September 2020, it added.

What are the business plans of this JV?

The Joint venture will be a Full-Service Provider of “Concept-to-Product” and will set up a Center of Excellence (COE) focusing on product Innovation and world-class Manufacturing services for IoT based devices. The COE will help its global customers every step of the way from proof of concept to the prototyping and mass manufacturing of new products related to Home/Building Automation, Intelligent Lighting, Enterprise Automation, Energy Management, Elderly care and Wearable devices.

ARBT’s Faster and Better (FAB) Methodology ensures an unwavering focus on providing the highest quality of IoT devices at optimum costs. Amara Raja claims that JV’s objectives are in sync with those of Prime Minister Of India’s vision of an ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’.

Jayadev Galla, Vice Chairman, Amara Raja Group said “We are happy to announce this strategic partnership with Blaze. Amara Raja has an immense belief in the Indian Electronics Manufacturing story and is committed to being a part of it. We will lend our expertise and capabilities in the manufacturing space and leverage Blaze’s design credentials to provide turnkey solutions that are both Made and Designed in India.”

Reiterating the same, Arjun Valluri, Chairman Blaze said, “We are extremely pleased to launch this Joint venture with Amara Raja group. This JV will deliver on its promise of faster ‘time to market’ for innovative IoT products for our global customers. We are extremely confident that this partnership also delivers on the promise of self-sufficiency in achieving 100% ‘Made in India’ IoT products.”

Also READ: Ashok Leyland Introduces New Digital Solutions For Its Commercial Vehicles

Amara Raja has its presence in various verticals, including lead-acid batteries (AMARON brand), power conversion products, sheet metal products, plastic molding, precision components, and electronic manufacturing, among others. Whereas Blaze Automation is an Internet of Things (IoT) company with offices in the US, India and Australia. It specialises in end-to-end design, prototyping, sourcing, turnkey manufacturing, box building and testing of IoT devices.