BS6 TVS Radeon Launched In Three Variants

After revealing the specifications of the Radeon BS6, TVS Motor Company has now officially launched the updated version of the motorcycle in India. The popular commuter bike is now dearer by Rs 6,632. The new BS6 TVS Radeon comes in three variants. The standard base variant with drum brakes is now priced at Rs 58,992, whereas, the special edition drum and disc models have been priced at Rs 61,992 and Rs 64,992, respectively (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). The same variants of the BS4 counterpart were cheaper at Rs 52,360, Rs 54,260 and Rs 56,360, respectively (all prices are ex-showroom).

Apart from the new prices, TVS has also revealed complete technical specifications of the BS6 Radeon. While the bike continues to be powered by the same 109.7cc, air-cooled engine, the carburettor is now replaced by a fuel-injection system, as is the norm with all the BS6 compliant engines. The performance figures now stand at 8.08bhp and 8.7Nm. This means, while the power output has seen a slight decrease of 0.12 hp, the torque remains the same as the BS4 model. It continues to be paired with a four-speed gearbox. With the BS6 update, the company claims a higher fuel efficiency for the Radeon, 15 percent to be precise.

The changes in the powertrain have meant that the kerb weight has also increased. This means that the bike now weighs 116 kg for the drum variant, which is 4kg more than that of the BS4 model. The disc version, meanwhile, has a kerb weight of 118 kg. The TVS Radeon gets its stopping power from 130mm drum brakes at both ends along with an optional 240mm disc brake at the front.

Besides these revisions, TVS has kept the Radeon BS6 identical to its BS4 counterpart. In terms of dimensions, the Radeon continues the measure 2025mm x 705mm x 1080mm (LxWxH) and has respective wheelbase and ground clearance of 1265mm and 180mm. The Radeon has been fitted with a 10-litre fuel tank and with the substantial increase in fuel efficiency, one can now expect a decent extension in the overall range. The TVS Radeon competes against the Hero Splendor iSmart 110 and the Bajaj Platina.