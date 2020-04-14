This BMW R NineT Has Seen The Future

The BMW R NineT is one of the most visually appealing café racers available in the market today. This motorcycle from the Bavarian manufacturer is no slouch either as it is powered by their distinctive yet legendary boxer twin engine. The BMW R NineT has served as a blank canvas for many customisation houses and we have witnessed many gorgeous customs carved out of an R NineT which were proper eye candy. However, Zillers Garage from Moscow has upped the game to a whole new level with this aviation-themed custom build.

Also read: Custom Royal Enfield Himalayan With A Quickshifter Claims To Hit 180 Kmph

Ziller Garage is run by Dmitry Golubchikov who has put in the required brains by partnering with Mikhail Smolanovym to build this rather distinctive custom with the much needed assistance of his crew. Mikhail Smolanovym is a Russian and world champion in motorcycle customisation. The bodywork that we see here is all handmade and crafted by professionals infusing passion and hard work together.

Ziller Garage also brought John Red Design into the game and after the design was rendered using CAD (Computer-Aided Design) modelling, Mikhail Smolanovym changed the suspension settings to reduce the ground clearance and get the bike as close to the asphalt as possible. The bodywork hides away all the electricals and mechanical bits and only the 1,170 cc boxer engine remains visible. There is no word regarding any mechanical changes to the engine so it would be safe to assume that they haven’t fiddled with the engine. In the stock form, the engine delivers 110 hp at 7,750 rpm.

Other custom bits include those sprouting handlebars along with tank-mounted switchgear, custom footpegs, clutch and brake master cylinders. The stock instrument cluster has made way for a minimalistic digital speedometer mounted on the fuel tank. This custom R NineT was unveiled virtually because of the coronavirus outbreak. We couldn’t have imagined the BMW R NineT to look like this, even if it’s custom made. That is the essence of customisation after all. To bring out of the box ideas to life and pull off something unique. This BMW R NineT has surely excelled in that regard.