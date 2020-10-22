BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Gets A Price Hike

India is all geared up for the festive season. The demand for personal transport has increased exponentially post the pandemic, but what has also increased, is the issues regarding the supply-chain for two-wheeler manufacturers. This has made a difficult situation for manufacturers. To survive the competition, every manufacturer is offering several schemes and benefits on its product range. However, we have also seen a lot of manufacturers hike the price of their two-wheelers this festive season.

In a similar situation, TVS Motors has hiked the price for its popular and racing-centric bike, Apache RTR 200 4V. Fortunately, the two-wheeler manufacturer has ensured that the bike remains affordable. The price of the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, has increased slightly, by Rs 1,050. This new price hike for the Apache RTR 200 4V makes the base single-channel ABS trim to cost Rs 1,25,500. While the top-end dual disc variant of the bike costs Rs 1,30,050 (both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi).

Post the transition of India to the BS6 norms, Apache launched the BS6 version of the RTR 200 4V in 2019, at a starting price of Rs 1.24 lakh. Since then, TVS Motors introduced the first price hike for the BS6 Apache RTR 200 4V in May 2020, when it increased its price by Rs 2,500. Followed by a second price hike of Rs 1050 in the month of August. This is the third price hike of the year, for the bike. Apart from the new price structure, TVS has not introduced any other changes on the BS6 Apache RTR 200 4V, in India. This translates to the fact that the bike does not get any mechanical or cosmetic changes, and the bike still carries the same digital instrument console, turn-by-turn navigation, crash alert, and other racing-centric features.

The 2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is powered by a 199.5 cc single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power output of 20bhp at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque of 16.8Nm at 7,500 rpm. The BS6 compliant engine of the bike is mated to a five-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch.

Although the bike has received a price hike, to reduce the impact of this price hike on the sales of the bike, TVS has rolled out several festive offers, which make the buying process and ownership easier for the customers. With these benefits, customers can purchase the Apache RTR 200 4V motorcycle at a low down payment while the EMIs also start from as low as Rs 2,999.