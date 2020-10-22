Ashok Leyland Launches Boss LX and Boss LE Trucks With New i-Gen6 Technology

India’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, Ashok Leyland, which is indeed a company of the Hinduja Group, has launched the new Boss LE and Boss LX trucks. These trucks come with a new i-Gen6 BS-VI technology. The Boss Brand has been one of the leading brands, from Ashok Leyland, in the Intermediate Commercial Vehicle (ICV) segment. These two vehicles will address the 11.1 tonnes to 14.05 tonne GVW market. Customers can choose from multiple combinations, which include a loading span from 14ft to 24 ft and some body type options of high side deck, fixed side deck, drop side deck, cab chassis, container, and tipper. As per Ashok Layland, the price of the new Boss LE and boss LX will start from Rs 18 lakh(ex-showroom).

Mr. Vipin Sondhi, MD & CEO, Ashok Leyland, said, “We have been on track with our plans, despite the challenging year we are all facing. Starting with the AVTR launch, followed by DigitAL Nxt suite of digital solutions, Bada Dost, and now the Boss ICV trucks, we aim to give our customers the latest and most advanced products and technology. With this launch in our Boss range, our ICV offering is now one of the best in the market. ICVs are seeing a spurt in demand and this is the best time to introduce our proven I-Gen6 BS-VI technology in one of our best-selling brands in the portfolio. These launches will further strengthen our portfolio and help us achieve our Vision of being in the Global Top 10 CV makers.”

The Boss platform offers multiple applications including usage for parcel & courier, poultry, white goods, agri-perishable, e-commerce, FMCG, auto parts, and reefer, among others. Customers can choose from two cabin options and expect multiple improvements over the previous- BS-IV technology. The improvements include- a 7% higher fluid efficiency, up to 5% better tyre life, up to 30% longer service interval, and up to 5% lower maintenance cost. The Boss will be available as a fully-built option with class-leading ergonomic and safety features for the driver. It also comes bundled with digital solutions like i-Alert, remote diagnostics.

Mr. Anuj Kathuria, COO, Ashok Leyland, said, “We have been steadily gaining market share in the ICV segment for the past eight years and our brand, Boss, has been leading that growth. From a 6% market share in FY12, we are now selling over 20% ICVs in the Indian market. With the new Boss LE and LX, we have further improved on our USPs of higher fuel economy and durability, making it a compelling choice for ICV customers. These new vehicles address a fast-growing segment, which demands high uptime, for long distances. We are confident that the new Boss will not only drive us towards a cleaner future, with its i-Gen6 engines, but also contribute to our vision of being in the Top 10 Global CV Makers. A true example of ‘Aapki Jeet, Hamari Jeet’, Boss promises to deliver higher profitability while keeping the operations stress-free for customers.”

To make the Boss LE and LX, an even more attractive and balanced package, Ashok Leyland sells it with a 4 yrs /4 lakh Km warranty which can be extended up to 6 years. It also comes with 4 hrs Response and 48 hrs restoration promise. Considering the high uptime requirement for these vehicles, it will be supported with ‘Quick accident repair’ and will have an exclusive bay at workshops. Customers have 3000+ touchpoints for ease of access to sales and after-sales support, all supported by 24×7 customer assistance Uptime Solution Centre and Service Mandi network.