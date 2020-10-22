Tata Tiago Gets A New Door-Lock System For An Increased Price

Tata Tiago is a popular entry-level hatchback in India. The price for the Tiago starts at Rs 4.7 lakh for the base variant and goes up to Rs 6.74 lakh for the top-spec variant. With the demand for personal transport rising exponentially, paired with the boost from the festive season, Tata Tiago being an entry-level hatchback, becomes the perfect choice for first-time car buyers.

To make it even more attractive, Tata has replaced the old door-locking mechanism with a new L-shaped door-lock system, which suits the modern character of the car. Along with the door-lock, the Tiago has also received new door pads at front doors, which give it a more premium look, compared to the previous version.

These new updates have been added to the mid-spec Tiago XT variant, with a fairly small increment to the overall price of the car. The Tiago still retains its entry-level and value for money tittle. However, unlike the top-spec variants, the XT variant still misses out on features like- parcel tray and steering mounted controls, which might have added to its premiumness.

Apart from these changes, the Tata Tiago XT variant gets no mechanical or cosmetic changes. It gets the same fabric upholstery, double-DIN stereo system from Harman, and the sporty flat-bottom steering wheel, which is borrowed from the Tata Altroz and Tata Nexon.

Beneath the hood, lies a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, that is capable of producing 83bhp of power and 113Nm of peak torque. The mid-spec XT vartiant comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission only. However, other higher-spec variants also get a 5-speed AMT as option.

On the safety front, the Tata Tiago XT variant comes equipped with dual front airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Corner Stability Control (CSC), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), rear parking sensors as standard.

Apart from this, due to the festive season this October, Tata Motors is offering several benefits worth Rs 25,000 on the Tiago. These benefits includes cash discounts and customer schemes worth up to Rs 15,000. Along with an exchange bonus and loyalty bonus, worth up to Rs 10,000. As mentioned earlier, the Tata Tiago is priced between Rs 4.70 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) and Rs 6.74 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The entry-level hatchback competes with the likes of Maruti Suzuki WagonR and the Hyundai Santro.