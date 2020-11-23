BS6 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT Launched at INR 8.84 Lakh

Suzuki has launched the BS6 iteration of the V-Strom 650 XT in India at INR 884,000 (ex-showroom Delhi). The middleweight ADV-tourer will be available in two colour variants, Champion Yellow No. 2 and Pearl Glacier White at all Suzuki big bikes dealerships across India. Suzuki recently teased the launch of the V-Strom 650 XT and has been planning to bring it here for quite some time now. The V-Strom 650 XT’s absence was being felt but the exorbitant pricing might disappoint a few motorcyclists who were waiting for the ‘Strom to arrive in BS6 avatar.

More details

The BS4 iteration of the V-Strom 650 XT was priced around INR 1.4 Lakh less than the BS6 version. It was recently launched in Australia as well and received two new colours which we didn’t get.

It retains the same Euro 5/BS6 compliant 645 cc V-twin engine, which is capable of producing 70bhp of maximum power output and 62Nm of peak torque output. The transmission duties will be performed by the same 6-speed gearbox. For Australia, Suzuki had also revealed a new Learner Approved version of the V-Strom 650 XT, which is available to buy with its overall output restricted to around 47bhp. However, the output can be restored, once the rider meets with the Learner Approved Motorcycle Scheme (LAMS) requirements.

Other specs

Speaking about the off-road capabilities, the upcoming V-Strom 650 XT will arrive with a switchable multi-mode traction control system, that can control the engine output on the rear wheel by continuously monitoring the front and rear wheel speeds, crank position, throttle position, and gear position. The bike will come with a set of 310mm twin discs at the front, with twin-piston callipers, and a 260mm single disc at the rear with a single-piston calliper, all this will be combined with the dual-channel ABS, to perform the braking duties. The brakes will be held on standard wire-spoked aluminium-alloy rims, which will ride upon factory-fitted Bridgestone Battlax Adventure A40 tyres. The Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT will rival against the likes of the Kawasaki Versys 650 in India.

Official statement

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “V-Strom has made its own following in India. The ultimate adventure tourer has proved its mettle in the highway touring capabilities while exploring different terrains. It is truly a masterpiece with the ultimate balance provided by the natural riding position, comfortable seat and the flexible engine character. This is our first BS6 compliant big bike and we are confident that this cleaner and greener motorcycle will continue to win people’s hearts with its performance and manoeuvrability as it hit the Indian roads”.