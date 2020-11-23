First Of Its Kind Kia Sonet Delivery Accepted By A Humanoid Robot

Kia Motors made a debut in India in 2019. Considering its age, the carmaker has made some significant progress in the Indian automobile market. Kia Motors made its debut in India with the Seltos, which turned out to be an attractive package at the time when the entire industry was planning to shift to BS6 emission norms.

Post pandemic, the demand for personal vehicles increased, and a lot of automobile manufacturers like Kia made the most out of it. Recently, the carmaker launched its compact-SUV, Kia Sonet, which is one of the most feature-packed cars in the segment for its price. This came to light when Kia Sonet registered several sales records in India.

The carmaker is well versed in getting attention on social media. In the latest attempt, a Kerala-based authorized Kia dealership, Incheon Kia, has delivered a new Sonet to a special customer, in a special way. In a first of its kind attempt, Kia Motors has used a humanoid robot called Sayabot, to accept the delivery of an all-new Kia Sonet on behalf of Mr Jayakrishnan. Interestingly, this special delivery was possible due to the presence of a special customer. Mr Jayakrishnan is the CEO of Asimov Robotics, a company based in Kochi, Kerala.

The most interesting aspect of this achievement is that the use of a robot for every possible task like delivery, checking temperature, differing eatables, etc. This would limit the point of contact and would ultimately help in preventing the spread of the virus.

Speaking about the sales figures, In the festive month of October 2020, Kia Motors managed to cross the 20,000 unit sales mark. Overall, the cumulative sales of the manufacturer to date is 153,159 units. However, out of the total sales, Kia Seltos remains the carmaker’s bread and butter, with sales of 127,613 units which is 83.3 percent of the total sales. Recently, Kia Motors had also launched the new anniversary edition for the Seltos, to celebrate their first anniversary in India.