BS6 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Expected To Be Launched On July 29

Maruti Suzuki has made a successful transition from BS4 to BS6 emission norms for every product in its line-up, barring one – the S-Cross, which is about to be launched soon.

The BS6 S-Cross was supposed to be launched way back in the month of April, however, the Covid-19 pandemic made the makers defer the launch indefinitely. However, we have now come across reports which suggest that the S-Cross in the BS6 form will make its way to the market by July 29, 2020.

Major updates on the BS6 S-Cross

The major change will be under the hood. Unlike the BS4 version, where the S-Cross was powered by a diesel engine, in the BS6 era, the S-Cross will be offered with a petrol mill. Maruti Suzuki introduced the S-Cross petrol at the Auto Expo 2020. In the new avatar, the S-Cross will employ a BS6 compliant 1.5-litre petrol engine (K15B) that’s known to produce 77 kW (104.69 PS) of power at 6,000 rpm and 138 Nm of torque which peaks at 4,400 rpm, the same unit which currently powers the Vitara Brezza and Ciaz.

In the process, the S-Cross ditches the 1.3-litre multijet diesel unit which was sourced from Fiat and popularly known as the ‘national diesel engine’ of the country. This engine produced 90 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque. This diesel engine has been discontinued entirely from the company’s line-up due to the unavailability of the BS6 update. For the first time, the S-Cross will get a 4-speed automatic transmission, while the 5-speed manual gearbox will be offered as an option.

While the BS4 S-cross – which was diesel-manual-only – was available with mild-hybrid tech across the range, the BS6 version will only have the tech on the automatic versions, much like the Vitara Brezza. The automatic gearbox will be offered on the higher three variants of the S-cross petrol; there will be a total of four variants on offer – Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha.

Maruti’s smart hybrid tech comprises brake energy regeneration, torque assist function, and engine idle stop / start feature, which improve the overall drive experience. Torque assist boosts acceleration by supplying additional power whereas engine idle start / stop feature conserves fuel. Brake energy regeneration works by converting braking energy into electricity, which is then used for recharging the batteries. There are no available details on the fuel economy figures yet but expect the S-Cross manual to return a mileage in excess of 16-17 kmpl.

Estimated Price

Apart from the updated powertrain, there will be no change of any kind, inside and out. Maruti’s crossover was last refreshed in 2017 and is now approaching the end of its lifecycle. As per reports, many dealerships have unofficially started accepting the bookings of the BS6 S-Cross at a token amount of Rs 11,000. The expected prices of the crossover are likely to hover around Rs 9 – 11 lakh(ex-showroom).