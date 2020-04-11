BS6 Mahindra Scorpio Specifications Revealed; 4WD Version No Longer Available

A rugged, yet, premium-looking SUV which can take most things you can throw at it, the Mahindra Scorpio is now BS6-compliant. It is now only offered with a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine which cranks out 140 HP and 320 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. There is no automatic gearbox available as an option and there are four trim levels on offer – S5, S7, S9 and S11. The 4WD version which was available earlier has been discontinued too. All four trim levels are equipped with Mahindra’s micro-hybrid tech.

In terms of variant-wise seating configuration, the base S5 trim offers 7 and 9 side-facing seating options. The S7 and S9 trims get 7 side-facing and 8 front-facing seats, while the top-spec S11 offers 7 captain seats or 8 front-facing seating. All variants get LED DRLs except for the base S5 trim and only the S11 gets chrome inserts on the front grille and alloy wheels. The rest make do with steel-type wheels. All variants come fitted with dual airbags and ABS as standard in addition to an engine immobilizer, seatbelt reminder lamp, speed alert chime, auto door lock and a manual override system. The BS6 Mahindra Scorpio is available in four colours – Pearl White, Napoli Black, Molten Red and Dsat Silver.

Bookings are now open online and prices should be announced once the current situation improves. There are no visual or other such changes applied with this update as an all-new model has been in the works and should be out, sometime next year. The next-gen Scorpio should offer the choice of a punchy petrol engine and will be underpinned by a revised architecture along with improved drivetrain and suspension components. As of now, the homegrown automobile manufacturer is busy assisting the country in its fight against covid-19. Mahindra has been quick in deploying its skilled engineers to develop a cost-effective ventilator. Its other facilities are also chipping in by developing face masks and equipment which is vital for frontline health workers to keep themselves safe.