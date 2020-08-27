BS6 Mahindra Marazzo Launched at INR 11.25 Lakh, M8 Variant Now Discontinued

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd today announced the introduction of the Marazzo with BSVI technology. Marazzo, India’s safest MPV, will now be available with a BSVI-compliant powertrain at a starting price of Rs. 11.25 lakh. The Marazzo will now be available in three variants, namely M2, M4+ and M6+. Mahindra has discontinued the previous M8 variant from the MPV’s variant lineup.

Updated pricing

The base variant has received a significant increase of Rs 1.26 lakh compared to the BS4 version. The new, top-spec M6+ trim is priced at Rs 13.51 lakh for the 7-seater version and Rs 13.59 lakh for the 8-seater. In comparison, the previous BS4-spec model was priced at Rs 9.99-14.76 lakh, with the erstwhile M8 variant topping off the range.

As the brand’s new top-variant, the M6+ now comes with 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a rear parking camera with steering-adaptive guidelines, automatic temperature control and automatic driver-side windows. This is in addition to other top-end features one would expect in the M6+ including a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system and Mahindra’s Industry 1st Surround Cool Technology. All of this at an exciting price of Rs. 13.51 lakh.

The new mid-variant M4+ will now sport 16-inch alloy wheels along with other attractive features that together offer superior value to customers at a price of Rs. 12.37 lakh.

According to Veejay Nakra, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “We are delighted to introduce the BSVI-compliant, cleaner-technology Marazzo. Engineered for excellence, the Marazzo offers spacious comfort, safety, a smooth car-like ride, effortless handling and a low operating cost. Further, with the enhanced value of the new M4+ and M6+ variants, we are confident that the Marazzo will be the preferred choice in its segment”.

Other details

The Marazzo’s 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine has been updated to the latest emission norms. Performance figures for the four-pot motor continue unchanged at 123hp and 300Nm of torque.

A 6-speed manual transmission is the only gearbox on offer at the moment. An automatic variant could join the lineup in the coming months. Moreover, Mahindra will also offer its MPV with a new 1.5-litre mStallion petrol engine that develops 163PS. This engine is likely to be offered with both manual and automatic transmission options soon. Safety features include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, rear disc brakes and ISOFIX child seat mounts.