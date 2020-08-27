Land Rover And Henry Poole Create Special Fabric To Celebrates 50 Years Of The Range Rover

Prof Gerry McGovern OBE, Land Rover’s Chief Creative Officer, has designed a special fabric to celebrate 50 years of Range Rover with one of Savile Row’s founding tailors, Henry Poole & Co. They have produced only 120 m of the lambswool fabric, enough to make 50 bespoke jackets for Range Rover’s landmark anniversary, available exclusively from Henry Poole & Co.

Apart from the fabric, the Tuscan Blue, Davos White and Bahama Gold exterior paint colours are also available on the limited-edition Range Rover Fifty, which will be restricted to just 1,970 vehicles globally, in recognition of the year the original Range Rover was launched.

More Details

The fabric, woven in Somerset by cloth manufacturer Fox Brothers & Co Ltd, is inspired by the exterior paint colours of the original 1970 Range Rover. Tuscan Blue, Bahama Gold and Davos White have been combined to create a new twist on the classic dog-tooth check fabric

Building on the luxuriously appointed Autobiography, the Range Rover Fifty features bespoke exterior accents in Auric Atlas as well as two unique (22) inch wheel designs. The badging has a handwritten ‘Fifty’ script created by Gerry McGovern, which will appear on the exterior of the vehicle and throughout the interior on the unique ‛1 of 1970’ centre console commissioning plaque, headrests, dashboard and illuminated treadplates.

What if you want the original?

For those wanting to own an original 1970s model, the Range Rover Reborn programme offers prospective customers the unique opportunity to purchase a highly collectable original Range Rover in authentic colours, including Bahama Gold and Tuscan Blue. Available direct from Land Rover Classic in the UK, every Range Rover Reborn undergoes a complete restoration according to the company’s original factory specification and uses Land Rover Classic Parts to preserve and protect the vehicle’s authenticity. Land Rover’s experienced restoration team will advise customers of the best options for base vehicles – including its collectability, preferred chassis numbers and unique characteristics.