BS6 Isuzu D-Max And S-Cab Launch Date Revealed

Isuzu has teased the BS6-compliant versions of the D-Max and D-Max S-Cab ahead of their launch in the country on 14 October 2020. The company had planned to launch the updated range earlier this year, although the plans were postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. There’s still no news about the introduction of the BS6 V-Max V-Cross though.

As far as we see from the teaser, the BS6 Isuzu D-Max won’t be changing a lot. It will retain the DNA of the previous generation but is expected to get updated headlamps, fog lights, and a reworked interior. The company has also teased the new ‘Super Strong’ variant, details of which are not available at the moment. However, the altered load capacity of the BS6 pick-up has been increased to 1,710kg.

In its BS4 form, this pick-up was powered by a 2.5-litre turbo-diesel engine, which produced a maximum power of 134bhp at 3600rpm and a peak torque of 320Nm between 1800rpm and 2800rpm. The engine was paired with a five-speed manual gearbox as standard. The new BS6 compliant variants are expected to arrive with an updated block which could crank out a slightly higher power and torque figure compared to the BS4 version.

Until now, the company has offered three products in Indian markets. These include- D-Max, V-Cross and MU-X. The V-Cross is a pick-up truck sold for private use and features good off-road capabilities. On the other hand, the MU-X is a premium full-size SUV that competes with the likes of Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Mahindra Alturas G4 and the recently launched MG Gloster.

Apart from these two, in the teaser, Isuzu is also expected to launch BS6 models in the passenger vehicle segment. These include- BS6 compliant D-Max V Cross and MUX, which will be based on the same platform and are expected to arrive in the middle of 2021. The Next-Gen Isuzu D-Max V-cross has already been launched in international markets and is expected to arrive in the Indian market soon.