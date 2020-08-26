BS6 Honda Jazz Launched At INR 7.49 Lakh; Offers A Sunroof

The Honda Jazz has been a refined, spacious and popular choice in the premium hatchback space in India. A new BS6 version has been introduced today at a starting price of INR 7,49,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi). All three variants of the Jazz offer the choice of a manual or an automatic gearbox.

The BS6 Honda Jazz carries some segment-first features like an electric sunroof and LED illumination for the headlight, fog lamps and the tail light. Interestingly, there are new wing lights at the back now which light up vertically and have been placed on the C-pillar to connect the taillight and the roof. In terms of appearance, there aren’t too many changes except for a chrome-accentuated gloss black grille up front.

Ex-showroom Delhi prices are as below:

V (Manual): 7,49,900; (Automatic): 8,49,900

VX (Manual): 8,09,900; (Automatic): 9,09,900

ZX (Manual): 8,73,900; (Automatic): 9,73,900

The big change is under the hood where the hatchback will only feature a petrol powertrain. It will retain the 1.2-litre i-VTEC unit which does the job in the outgoing model. The 1.2-litre unit produces 89bhp/110Nm and will be offered with a five-speed manual or a 7-step CVT with paddle shifters. Top-spec trims will include features like Cruise Control, Smart Entry and Push Button Start/Stop system in both Manual and CVT. the 1.2-litre i-VTEC engine is rated for 16.6kmpl for the manual gearbox and 17.1 kmpl for the CVT version.

Boot space capacity stands at 354 litres and the driver’s seat is height adjustable. For the driver, the steering offers tilt adjustability and there’s a centre armrest too. Infotainment is via the DIGIPAD 2.0 which is compatible with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also supports weblink, accepts voice commands, and doubles up as a display for the rear camera. In terms of safety, dual airbags are offered as standard across variants along with ABS with EBD, rear windshield defogger, high-mounted LED stop lamp, speed-sensing auto door lock, anti-pinch driver-side window and rear parking sensors.

The New Honda Jazz offers 3 years Unlimited Kilometres warranty as a standard benefit to the customer. Additionally, customers can opt for Extended Warranty for an additional two years Unlimited / Limited kilometres for extra peace of mind. The New Jazz now offers a competitive cost of maintenance with Service interval of 1 year/ 10,000km, whichever is earlier, and the 3-year Annual Maintenance Package at the time of car purchase with starting price of Rs 11,670 for three years / 30,000 kms, whichever is earlier.

The BS6 Jazz will be offered in three variants – V, VX and the top-of-the-line ZX. It will be available with a choice of 5 colour options – Radiant Red Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Modern Steel Metallic and Golden Brown Metallic. The updated Honda Jazz will continue to compete against the likes of Maruti-Suzuki Baleno, Toyota Glanza, Hyundai i20 (updated version coming this festive season), Volkswagen Polo and the Tata Altroz in the premium hatchback segment.