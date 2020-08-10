BS6 Honda Jazz Bookings Open, Gets A Sunroof And Cruise Control

Bookings for the BS6 compliant Honda Jazz have now opened across the country. It was already made it very clear to us that we won’t be getting the diesel variant of the BS6 compliant Honda Jazz. So Honda has updated the petrol powertrain and taking advantage of the opportunity, they have also thrown in some extra goodies to mark the update. While India isn’t going to get the fourth-gen Honda Jazz anytime soon, buyers have to be content with what is just a facelift.

The premium hatchback can be booked at all Honda dealerships for Rs 21,000. As per the carmaker, it can be booked at all authorized HCIL dealerships across the country or online through the company website with an amount of Rs 5,000.

More details

As we mentioned earlier, the updated Jazz will only feature the petrol powertrain. It will retain the same 1.2-litre i-VTEC unit which does the job in the outgoing model. The engine might be slightly tweaked to meet the more stringent emission norms. The 1.2-litre unit produces 89bhp/110Nm. It will be offered with a five-speed manual or a CVT. Apart from the updated engine, Honda has also given it a much-needed update in terms of design and features. The facelifted Jazz will come a stylish and sporty exterior design including New High Gloss Black Grill with Chrome accents, Advanced LED package of New LED Headlamp (Inline Shell) with DRL, New LED Fog lamps, Signature Rear LED Wing Light and Newly-designed front and rear bumpers. Furthermore, the New Jazz will revolutionize premium hatchback market with Segment unique ‘One-Touch Electric Sunroof’ and upscale convenience of Cruise Control, Smart Entry and Push Button Start/Stop system in both Manual and CVT. It is the only car in its segment which is equipped with steering-wheel-mounted unique dual-mode “Paddle Shift” option for CVT variants which accounted for almost 70% of total Jazz sales in the market last year.

Speaking about the new Jazz, Mr Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “We are excited to open the bookings for the new Jazz which is slated for launch later this month. The new Jazz with its stylish sporty new look, outstanding interior package and segment-unique One Touch Electric Sunroof will appeal to the customers who are looking for the absolute best in the segment”

He further added, “Over the years, we observed Jazz customers demonstrating a strong preference towards petrol powertrains. Responding to this trend, we have decided to offer the New Jazz exclusively in petrol engine in both Manual and CVT variants. With this latest offering and a full festive season ahead of us, we see fresh excitement in the premium hatchback segment.”

The updated Honda Jazz will continue to compete against the likes of Maruti-Suzuki Baleno, Toyota Glanza, Hyundai i20, Volkswagen Polo and Tata Altroz in the premium hatchback segment. The hatchback is expected to be slightly pricier than the predecessor, as it would go through the BS6 transition.