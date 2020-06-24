Maruti Suzuki Introduces New Customer Loyalty Program

Maruti Suzuki appears to be leaving no stone unturned in its efforts to boost sales and on Wednesday, announced the launch of a loyalty rewards program for customers. Maruti Suzuki Rewards, the first-of-its-kind loyalty program. will cover all passenger vehicle customers from ARENA, NEXA and True Value outlets.

This makes it clear that the company is directly looking at engaging more with its customers and offering more impetus to make purchases and avail timely services. Maruti Suzuki Rewards is a comprehensive program that comes with a range of benefits on purchase of an additional car, service, Maruti Insurance, accessories, customer referrals and several other ‘association benefits’ with the Company.

Customers can now experience this digitally supported card-less program with the help of the Maruti Suzuki Rewards website, and see their reward points growing with every interaction and transaction with Maruti Suzuki. As Maruti Suzuki says, under this program, customers will be classified into four tiers – Member, Silver, Gold and Platinum.

Speaking on the launch of this initiative, Mr. Kenichi Ayukawa, MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India said, “Maruti Suzuki Rewards reinforces our commitment to offer a bouquet of delightful services to customers. This new loyalty program takes this spirit forward and brings together some of the finest benefits.”

He further added, “It offers flexibility to the members to use the benefits as per their need and climb up the tier ladder of the loyalty program to avail special and exclusive benefits. The Maruti Suzuki Rewards program will be accepted at all Maruti Suzuki dealerships across India. The rewards can be used for redemption against vehicle service, purchase of accessories, genuine parts, extended warranty and insurance or enrolling with our driving schools.”

Benefits Under This Scheme

Under this initiative, the customers will also be rewarded with badges, a gamification feature that will make their interaction with Maruti Suzuki even more rewarding and will give them a chance to unlock access to exclusive events and offers. The rewards can be used for redemption against vehicle service, purchase of accessories, genuine parts, extended warranty and insurance or enrolling with Maruti’s driving schools.

Maruti Suzuki Rewards covers all passenger vehicle customers from Arena, Nexa and True Value outlets. Existing AutoCard and MyNexa programs will be transitioning to the all-new Maruti Suzuki Rewards as well and there would be no additional fee for this. Existing points will also be carried forward.

The entire program is card-less and details of all transactions and other information will be transmitted to the registered mobile phone of a customer. He or she needs to register on the company’s website to become part of the program. The company further claims that the new Rewards program reinforces their commitment to offering a bouquet of delightful services to customers and it takes this spirit forward and brings together some of the finest benefits. It offers flexibility to the members to use the benefits as per their need and climb up the tier ladder of the loyalty program to avail special and exclusive benefits.