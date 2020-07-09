BS6 Honda Civic Diesel Launched at INR 20.74 Lakh

As a much-required measure, Honda Cars India have launched the 10th gen Honda Civic diesel variant in India at a starting price of Rs 20,74,900 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This will certainly help in boosting the sales of this luxury sedan which is crucial in the current situation.

The BS6 petrol variant of the car has been on sale since March 2019. The announcement of new diesel variant of the car will put a smile on the faces of prospective owners who were waiting for the BS6 diesel powerplant to arrive in this sedan.

The powertrain

The diesel Civic is powered by 1.6-litre i-DTEC turbo engine which offers a maximum power of 120 ps@4000 rpm and has a peak torque of 300 Nm. A six-speed manual unit takes care of transmission duties. For those of you who are interested in the mileage, Honda claims that the car returns 23.9 kilometres per litre of diesel. The new Civic BS-6 Diesel will be available in VX and ZX grade. The other additional feature is the inclusion of curtain bags which makes it a total of 6 airbags available now as standard.

The pricing

The updated Honda Civic Diesel BS6 is priced from ₹ 20.75 lakh for the VX trim, going up to ₹ 22.35 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi) for the range-topping ZX trim. Compared to the BS4 models, the VX trim has seen a price hike of ₹ 20,000 while prices for the ZX trim remain the same.

Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director (Marketing and Sales) at Honda Cars India is of the opinion that the Civic will now cater to varying needs of prospective customers in its segment. “With the introduction of BS-6 Diesel version of our iconic sedan Honda Civic, our entire sedan line-up will offer the choice of both petrol and diesel to cater to our esteemed customers,” he said in a press statement issued by the company. “The diesel Civic is available in manual transmission and will appeal to customers looking for sheer driving pleasure.”

Other details

In its BS4 form, the 1.6-litre i-DTEC engine developed 120 PS at 4,000 rpm and 300 Nm of torque at 2,000 rpm. Things which will remain same are the LED headlights, that fastback style body language, 17″ alloys, boomerang-shaped taillights, parking sensors and a rearview camera. On the inside, things like 6-airbags, 7-inch colour infotainment system, Dual-zone climate control, 6-way adjustable from the driver’s seat, sunroof, ABS with EBD & BA, ESP and everything else, will continue to be on offer. Along with the diesel-powered Civic, Honda will introduce the new-generation City, and the Jazz hatchback in the coming weeks.

The 5th-gen Honda City will go on sale alongside the older-gen car. In its new avatar, the Honda City gets loads of features and carries on with updated versions of the 1.5-litre i-VTEC and i-DTEC petrol and diesel engines. Prices for the new Honda will be announced on the 15th of July, 2020. The car was initially supposed to be launched in the month of March but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, things had to be put on hold.