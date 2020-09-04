BS6 Hero Maestro Listed On Company’s Official Website, Gets New Colours and Graphics

Hero MotoCorp has been pretty vigilant in making its products BS6 compliant but in the process of doing so, some products were left out. It gave us an initial impression that Hero might discontinue some products from its line-up. But the homegrown manufacturer has been slowly updating its portfolio and the latest vehicle to join its BS6 line-up will be the Maestro gearless scooter. Hero has already listed the BS6 Maestro on its website, hinting that it might launch soon.

More details

Other products which are currently not BS6 compliant but Hero will launch them soon with an updated engine includes the likes of Xpulse 200T and Xtreme 200S. Both the motorcycles are listed on their official website.

New colours and graphics

Hero hasn’t implemented any major changes to the BS6 Maestro. It does get new graphics, new colour options and alloy wheels. The company has added new graphics on the front and side body panels. The BS6 Hero Maestro 110 also gets two new colour options including Midnight Blue and Seal Silver. It will be available with a semi-digital instrument panel that includes an analogue counter for speed and a digital display for readouts like trip meter, odometer, service reminder, fuel gauge, etc.

The scooter also gets a side-stand indicator. Along with the two new colour options (Midnight Blue and Seal Silver), the BS6 Hero Maestro 110 is available in Candy Blazing Red, Pearl Fadeless White, Panther Black, and Techno Blue.

The engine

The major change comes in the form of the engine, which is now BS6 compliant. It is powered by a 110.9 cc engine that puts out 8 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 9 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The BS6 Maestro also gets fuel injection now and it is expected to have enhanced fuel efficiency and improved performance. It also gets Hero’s xSens technology which includes a total of nine sensors like vehicle speed sensor, bank angle sensor, engine oil temperature sensor, and throttle position sensor. These sensors, according to Hero MotoCorp, offer better pick-up and improved fuel-economy as compared to the BS4 model.

We can expect Hero to launch the BS6 Maestro soon and it will carry a slightly premium price tag as compared to Pleasure Plus. BS6 Maestro’s price in India is likely to start from INR 60,000.

