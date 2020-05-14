BS6 Datsun Go And Go+ Launched With ‘Buy Now Pay In 2021’ Scheme

In our books, the Datsun Go and Go+ are practical, inexpensive and fun-to-drive cars which offers something unique in the segment they belong. They have now been upgraded to conform to the BS6 norms and offer some best-in-class features with this update. Both cars are also being offered with some interesting finance schemes which potential buyers will find attractive during these difficult times.

Both, the Go and the Go+ continue to be the most affordable CVT-equipped (continuously variable transmission) cars in India. The new Datsun Go and Go+ are powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine which cranks out 77PS/104Nm, mated to either a 5-speed manual or CVT transmission. Focusing on the finance schemes the cars are available with, Datsun India is offering the flexibility to choose your start of EMIs with the launch of ‘Buy Now and Pay In 2021*’ scheme (terms and conditions apply). Some of the other schemes include 100% finance option, Low EMI Benefit and EMI Assurance benefit.

Both models are fitted with diamond-cut, R14 alloy wheels, LED DRLs (daytime running lamps), and offer a best-in-class ground clearance of 180 mm. Furnished with anti-fatigue seats on the inside, the Datsun Go and Go+ CVT offer several advantages over AMT transmission models – smooth gearshifts, superior hill-driving experience and control, low engine noise, and no lag while accelerating.

Price And Features

Both cars are equipped with a host of best-in-class safety features such as vehicle dynamic control, dual front airbags, ABS, EBD, brake assist, and reverse parking assist. They also come fitted with a 7” smart touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. The BS6 Datsun Go is available at a starting price of INR 3,99,000 for manual variant & INR 6,25,000 for CVT. On the other hand, the seven-seater Datsun Go+ is priced upward of INR 4,19,990 for manual and INR 6,69,990 for CVT. Both cars are available in a choice of six colours: Ruby Red, Bronze Grey, Amber Orange, Crystal Silver, Vivid Blue, and Opal White. Both have a standard warranty of two years, which can be extended up to five years. Both the cars come with a free roadside assistance subscription for 2 years where the services can be availed in 1500+ cities.

Commenting on the launch, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “With the new Datsun Go and Go+, we have introduced high-quality products that not only have a strong value proposition but are also future-ready. Built with Japanese technology, both cars are BS6-compliant and offer the most affordable CVT options in India. With innovative financial schemes, we want to extend support to our customers in these testing times. We aim to enhance the value propositions of our products in line with Datsun’s mission of enabling progressive mobility.”