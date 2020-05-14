The BS6 Volkswagen Polo And Its Confusing Variants

Recently, Volkswagen India updated the most popular product in its India line-up, the Polo, to the mandatory BS6 emission norms. With this, Volkwagen made some updates to its powertrains. It discontinued the diesel engine on offer and also the 1.2-litre TSI engine. It has been replaced by a new 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder TSI motor which cranks out 110 PS and 175 Nm of torque.

A few days ago, Volkswagen also introduced a ‘Limited Edition’ variant of the Polo with the same 1.0-litre TSI engine with minimalistic upgrades. However, this launch has led to a lot of confusion among the readers and consumers as to how many exact variants of the BS6 updated Polo are on offer and what are their respective powertrain and gearbox options? In this article, we’ll try and clear that confusion for our readers.

Starting up with the regular Polo, it is offered in three variants: Trendline, Comfortline, and Highline Plus. Out of these three variants, the first two are powered by a 1.0-litre MPI petrol engine. This engine produces 75 PS of maximum power and 95 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox only. The Highline Plus variant, on the other hand, is offered with a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine which cranks out 110 PS of power and 175 Nm of torque. For this top-spec variant, the engine is mated to either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission.

Apart from this, there is an additional GT variant with the same specs as the Highline Plus variant but with a 6-speed automatic transmission only. Now, coming to the recently launched TSI ‘Limited Edition’, this is a single variant with the same specs as the Highline Plus variant only with minor upgrades such as special decals on the sides, TSI decals at the bottom of the rear doors, gloss black roof and spoiler, black ORVMs, and a honeycomb grille (which is also standard on regular variants). This model is powered by the same 1.0-litre TSI engine and generates the exact same output and is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission only. The TSI edition is an extension of the Highline Plus variant and comes with similar features like cruise control, 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system, leatherette upholstery, and rain-sensing wipers.

While the ARAI rated fuel efficiency of the 1.0-litre MPI engine is 17.75 kmpl, that of the 1.0-litre TSI engine is rated at 18.24 kmpl. If you are still confused, then the table below might clear it away. However, we are still wondering if the GT and the TSI Edition exist only for their badges and decals. Because the Highline Plus variant anyways offers everything these two already do!