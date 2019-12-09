BS6 Compliant Yamaha R15 V3.0 Launched; Gets Side Stand Engine Cut-off Switch

The sportiest 150cc machine you can buy in India, the Yamaha R15 V3.0 is now BS6 compliant and will be available across all company dealerships of the country from the 3rd week of December 2019. Apart from the changes to the engine, the R15 V3.0 gets a side stand engine cut-off switch, a radial rear tyre and dual horn as a standard offering. Besides that, the racing blue variant will sport blue coloured wheels.

The new YZF-R15 Version 3.0 in BS 6 will be available in 3 current colours – Racing Blue, ThunderGrey and Darknight, along with the Racing Blue variant standardizing blue coloured wheels. Ex-Showroom Delhi prices for the bike begin from Rs. 1,45,300 for the blue colour, INR 1,45,300 for the ThunderGrey and INR 1,47,300 for the Darknight. The BS4 version of the bike was offered at a price of INR 1.39 Lakh for the grey and blue bike. On the other hand, the Darknight colour was priced at INR 1.41 lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi).

Tipping the scales at 142 kgs, the bike is now powered by a BS6 version of the engine which makes slightly less power, compared to the BS4 version. The 155 cc, Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve engine produces a power output of 18.6 PS at 10,000 rpm and a torque of 14.1 N.m at 8,500rpm. In comparison, the BS4 version of the engine made 19.3 PS power at 10,000 RPM and 14.7 N.M at 8500 RPM.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India group of companies said, “Our commitment towards customers in India is underlined in exciting products and experiences of The Call of the Blue. Being a cult brand that grows refinement and rage, Yamaha is thankful to the customers in India who have cultivated the passion of R15 with their high taste of sensation and performance. With Yamaha continuing to perk up track performances with the R series, the new YZF-R15 Version 3.0 with BS-VI compliant engine and new features will be able to create optimum excitement in India in its respective category. Yamaha strived for optimum cost control for the new BS-VI compliant YZF-R15 Version 3.0 and achieved to peg it around 3% higher along with new standard features, only to let the unrestrained excitement of R Series rev hearts.”