VIDEO: BS-IV Compliant TVS Jupiter With AHO Spotted Ahead Of Launch

Just yesterday, we got you exclusive images of the upcoming Honda Activa 4G that would come equipped with Auto Headlamp On (AHO). Now, another set of spy images shared by Motoroids fan Abhiram Muttavarapu reveal the soon-to-launch TVS Jupiter at a showroom in Hyderabad.

What makes this Jupiter different from the outgoing model is that the model seen in the image receives the AHO feature and a BS-IV compliant engine. The AHO feature helps the scooter conform to the upcoming safety norms while the re-tuned engine is now BS-IV compliant. The BS-IV compliance is denoted by a sticker seen on the front body panel of the scooter.

Also read: BS-IV Compliant TVS Wego Launched, Now Available In Two New colours

Our source, who had a conversation with officials at the showroom, has added that even though the model comes with a BS-IV compliant engine, the power output remains unchanged. Hence it can be assumed that the 109.7cc engine of the TVS Jupiter will continue to produce 7.88 bhp at 7500 rpm while the peak torque of 8 Nm comes up at 5500 rpm.

Visually, the BS-IV Compliant TVS Jupiter remains unchanged, with the only exception being the absence of the headlight switch that has now been removed due to the AHO safety norm. Expect TVS to launch the BS-IV compliant Jupiter soon. Stay tuned for updates.

Here is a video of the BS-IV compliant TVS Jupiter:

Following is an image gallery of the BS-IV compliant TVS Jupiter: