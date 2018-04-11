Brother Writes A Short Thank You Note To Skoda For Saving His Sister’s Life

One of our followers, who wishes to remain anonymous, has shared a experience of a serious crash that could’ve turned ugly if it wasn’t for the build quality and advanced safety net of his 2017 Skoda Rapid. Our follower’s sister was traveling in a chauffeur drive Skoda Rapid on the Yamuna Expressway when a truck suddenly changed lanes and applied brakes in the middle of the road. The Rapid rammed into the truck at high speed, resulting in severe damage to the sedan.

However, the car’s safety net and build quality protected the occupants. The driver of the car, and the passenger who was sitting in the back row, escaped the accident without a scratch.

Our follower wrote, “My car, a 2017 Skoda Rapid met with an accident on Yamuna Expressway on April 4, 2018 while coming to Delhi. My driver was driving with my sister seated at the back. They were coming back to Delhi at around 7:30 in the evening when, suddenly a truck changed lanes and applied brakes. The car went under the truck till the middle of the windshield. The driver and my sister came out without a scratch. I’m writing you this message so you could tell people through a post how well built these cars are made.”

Launched in November 2016, the safety net on the Skoda Rapid includes dual airbags and ABS are standard across the complete model range. A few other features include electronic stability control and hill hold control, parktonic rear parking sensors, automatically dimming rear view mirror and one touch anti pinch technology for windows.

Note: The experience was shared by one of our followers through Facebook. As aforementioned, he wishes to remain anonymous.