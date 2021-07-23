BREAKING! Yamaha R15 v4 Spied Testing For The First Time!

The Yamaha R15, since its inception, has been a great learner’s tool for someone who loves to carve the canyons and all its iterations have tasted huge success in developing countries like ours. The revered 155cc supersport machine last received a major update back in 2017 when it gained Yamaha’s VVT tech and updated styling. And now, it seems like Yamaha India has started testing the R15 v4 in our country! A YouTuber named Abhinav Bhatt managed to catch the heavily camouflaged test mules of the R15 v4 in Ghaziabad, UP.

Watch video

It is worth noting here that this is the first sighting of the updated R15. The R15 v3 that is currently on sale has started feeling a little dated in terms of the kit on offer. Sure, it does look as sporty as ever and its potent mill still excites us but as you know, the newer riders are more about creature comforts.

What can we expect?

The spy video featured here only showcases the rear quarter of the prototype and as is evident from the video, Yamaha hasn’t tinkered around with the rear end’s styling a lot. The LED taillamp unit looks the same but Yamaha could rework the rear cowl to mark the difference between the R15 v3 and v4. The blacked-out exhaust unit also looks slightly redesigned.

However, we also get a sneak peek at the front end of the motorcycle and voila! It does look a lot different than the current iteration. Although the footage isn’t very clear but it is clear enough to make out that Yamaha has heavily reworked the front end of the motorcycle. While the R15 v3 makes do with split-style LED headlamps, the prototype spied here makes do with a single projector-type LED headlamps which is reminiscent of the recently launched R7. The current iteration of the R15 still manages to turn heads and it is bound to escalate further with the next generation of the R15.

Bluetooth connectivity

The current iteration of the R15 misses out on Bluetooth connectivity. When Yamaha launched the FZ-X in India, the Japanese bikemaker promised that it is going to update all its offerings with Bluetooth connectivity so it is only logical to assume that their most popular motorcycle in the Indian sub-continent will also get an updated instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity in its latest iteration. We cannot expect Yamaha to tone down its aggressiveness in terms of ergonomics because ever since its inception, the R15 has been a great track tool and the Japanese bikemaker wouldn’t want to hamper that image.

The new-gen R15 will continue to be powered by the same 155cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which is paired with a six-speed gearbox with a slipper and assist clutch as standard. This powertrain in its present state returns an output of 18.5bhp and 14.1 Nm of peak torque. How cool would it be if Yamaha manages to extract a few more ponies from this potent powertrain!