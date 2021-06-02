Brace Yourselves! The Most Powerful Ducati Multistrada Ever Is Coming Our Way!

Last year, Ducati blessed the adventure motorcycle world with the official unveiling of the Multistrada V4. The Multistrada V4 marks the end of the road for the Multistrada 1260 and according to the bikemaker itself, is more ‘Multistrada’ than ever. In a typical Ducati fashion, there’s a base model and a higher-spec S model. But this time around, there’s one more trim – S Sport and is the most premium of the lot. Ducati India is currently on a spree of updating its portfolio and if reports are to be believed, the Italian bikemaker is soon going to launch the Multistrada V4 in India.

More details

All the variants are built around an aluminium monocoque frame sitting atop that new V4 engine, with a trellis-style subframe at the back.

Talking about the new Granturismo V4 engine, it might be developed with the same layout as the Desmosedici Stradale unit that currently powers the other models in the brand’s line-up but its internal components have been changed and can now handle more heat and stress. It boasts of a service interval of 15,000km or two years which is berserk for such a performance-driven motor. The company claims that its Euro 5 (BS6) compliant engine makes 170 hp at 10,500rpm and maximum torque of 125Nm at 8,750rpm. For reference, the older 1,262cc, V-twin was capable of making 158hp at 9,500rpm and 128Nm at 7,500rpm. At 66.7kg, the V4 Granturismo engine is 1.2kg lighter than the Testastretta twin-cylinder used on the previous Multistrada 1260.

Electronics is where Ducatis shine and the Multistrada V4 is no different. All the trims get an IMU-assisted cornering ABS system, wheelie control and cornering traction control, along with the usual array of rider-adaptable settings. Then there’s also a smartphone storage compartment in the top of the tank with a built-in USB charger. Dig into the options list and you can add even more kit, including tyre pressure monitors and the new radar-assisted adaptive cruise control system.

The radar positioned in the front of the vehicle controls the operation of the ACC (Adaptive Cruise Control), which by means of controlled braking and acceleration automatically adjusts the distance (selectable on four levels) from other vehicles when riding at a speed between 30 and 160 km/h.

The rear radar, on the other hand, is able to detect and report vehicles positioned in the so-called blind spot, i.e. the area not visible either directly by the rider or through the rear-view mirror. The BSD (Blind Spot Detection) system also signals the approaching from behind of vehicles at high speed. Ducati is offering several accessory packs as well, which differ according to the variant you choose to opt for.