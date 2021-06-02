Skoda Kushaq – 17 Lakh KM Rigorous Testing Done!

The camouflaged version of the Skoda Kushaq has been spotted on multiple occasions. The multiple sightings prove that it was being tested rigorously by the manufacturer. The Kushaq, announced earlier this year, is the first product from Skoda-VWs India 2.0 plan. It is safe to say that we are nearing the launch of the SUV and can expect it to hit the showrooms in the upcoming months.

Skoda India announced that they have completed the road test for the Kushaq in various driving conditions in India. The driving and laboratory tests have helped Skoda make some necessary changes to the productions spec of the SUV.

The Kushaq has covered over 17 lakh kilometres in varying climate conditions and all kinds of terrain. The car has been tested in the Rajasthan deserts, populated urban cities, high-altitude Nilgiri and various highways across the country.

Skoda Kushaq has been developed and designed keeping in mind the various scenarios it could face like dirt roads, rocky roads and roads flooded with water in the monsoon. Based on this, some important changes have been included, like the placement of the horn has been changed from behind the radiator grille to behind the front bumper. Indian driving habits are different. Indian car drivers do not like changing gears often in slow-moving or stop-go traffic and usually start from slow speeds in the second gear. Skoda has specifically stress-tested the Kushaq’s clutch engaged for long durations in heavy city traffic.

The Kushaq’s electronics and acoustic properties were tested at Volkswagen group’s new central development workshop and development centre in Pune. All the evaluation data from the test cars are collected and analyzed at this facility. The technicians make use of what they call a “breadboard” which allows the electricals to be connected and tested outside the car. This testing centre will be used for all the cars developed under the India 2.0 plan.

Once launched, the Kushaq will be offered in two engine options and will go up against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier and the Kia Seltos. It is expected to be priced around the ₹13L-₹18L mark.