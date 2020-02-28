Bookings of ŠKODA Octavia RS 245 will commence on 01 March, limited to just 200 units

ŠKODA Octavia RS 245 has been an enthusiast’s dream ever since it was revealed and now it’s coming to India. The reservation window of the RS 245 will be opened on 01 March, 2020 and the booking fee will be INR 1 lac. Potential buyers will have to book via a centralized platform (www.buyskodaonline.co.in)

It will be exclusively sold through their website only and is limited to 200 units only. The main highlight of the RS 245 is its turbocharged 2.0 TSI (seven speed DSG) engine. As the moniker suggests, it puts out 245 PS (180 kW) of power and a peak torque output of 370 Nm to the rear wheel. Such performance on tap enables it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.6 seconds and has a top speed ‘electronically limited’ to 250 km/h. Now those aren’t mind numbing numbers but at the price of INR 35.99 lacs, it’s some serious performance on offer.

The primary focus has been on the engine and the performance but that doesn’t mean that ŠKODA has left out the other things unattended. The interior boasts of what they call is Carbon Décor. The Octavia RS 245 is developed keeping the enthusiasts in mind and hence, comes with a flat-bottom SuperSport steering wheel with paddle-shift, Virtual Cockpit, and black Alcantara® Sports Seats. The exterior on the other hand, is highlighted by 18-inch dual tone Vega alloy wheels and glossy black design elements.

Mr. Zac Hollis, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India said, “With the OCTAVIA RS 245, we translate our century-long motorsports legacy into the fastest ŠKODA offering in India. It offers a compelling combination of the high-performance engine, sporty appearance and dynamic driving capabilities along with class-leading safety and intelligent connectivity features. These 200 units of the RS 245 are being introduced in the market after an overwhelming response from brand loyalists and auto enthusiasts, across the nation.”

The Octavia RS 245 is a beast and what awakens it even further is the vRS Mode button, on the center console which completely transforms the engine characteristics! The RS 245 is available in five attractive colour options: Rallye Green, Race Blue, Corrida Red, Magic Black, and Candy White and can be yours for INR 35.99 lacs.