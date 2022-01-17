Booked An Ola S1? You Might Have To Wait For Longer!

After much wait, Ola started delivering its scooters from the month of December. Ola electric also hosted an event for their first 100 customers which they attended with their family and friends in Bangalore and Chennai to take their electric scooter home. Recently, Ola S1 buyers have been informed that the Ola S1 production has been shifted to late 2022. The reason behind this is said that the majority of people have booked the ola S1 Pro variant. Ola S1 owners can either update to S1 Pro or wait for 9 to 11 months for production to begin.

What’s the solution?

Customers who have booked Ola S1 will receive an update with the hardware of the S1 Pro which is most notably the larger battery pack. To unlock these features the customer has to pay ₹30,000 extra for a software update which makes its price similar to the S1 Pro. With the updated software, customers can unlock features like higher range, higher top speed, higher charging rate, cruise control, Hyper mode, hill-hold assist, etc. The software on the scooters delivered to S1 buyers will be designed to throttle the top speed and charging rate, and it may even limit the usable capacity of the battery pack – an S1 customer would only be allowed to use the equivalent of 2.98kWh of their battery pack, even though it has a capacity of 3.97kWh.

Ola electric: a quick recap

The Ola electric scooter comes in two variants namely the S1 and S1 Pro. The S1 gets a 2.98kWh battery and it weighs 121kg. The S1 variant will achieve 0-40km/h in 3.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 90 km/h. It has a claimed range of 121km. It will get normal and sport driving modes. The S1 Pro gets a 3.97 kWh battery and weighs 125kg. The S1 Pro will achieve 0-40km/h in 3 seconds and go on to a top speed of 115km/h. It will achieve a range of 181km. It gets driving modes like normal, sport, and hyper.

The Ola electric scooter can be charged with a portable home charger of 750W. This will charge the S1 and S1 Pro to 100% in just 4.50 hours and 6.30 hours respectively. The Ola hyper charger station can charge it to 50% in just 18 minutes. Both scooters also get a torque figure of 58nm. The Ola Electric scooter uses single-sided suspension and disc brakes, as well as 110/70-R12 MRF tires, at both ends.

The Ola electric is packed to the brim with features. It gets a 7 inch TFT display with all the necessary information including navigation. The display lets you choose different driver profiles which provide different settings for everyone. Like other scooters in the segment, this one gets a reverse mode as well.

For regular updates, follow us on Instagram here.