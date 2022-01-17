MG Motor Joins The Price Hike Bandwagon

And we have yet another price hike for 2022! This time MG Motors gives a significant price bump to all its major SUVs. While for all other cars the price hike is around ₹50,000, the brand’s biggest offering; MG Gloster, has gone off the roof and its price is hiked by over ₹1 Lakh. MG is not the only one with such high differences in price compared to last year, at the beginning of every year we see almost all brands making their cars dearer to cope with the rising prices. For this year, the ongoing semiconductor shortage is only making it worse.

MG Hector

Hector was the first to receive a price bump last week, and it soon made its way deeper into the entire SUV line-up. Not just that the DCT variant of the Hector and Hector Plus SUVs was also discontinued and the entire range was reshuffled. Owing to the withdrawal, Hector and Hector Plus are now available in only two transmission options a 6-Speed manual or an 8-Speed CVT for the Turbopetrol while the Hybrid and Diesel are now only available with a manual transmission. Depending upon the variant of your choice, you will face a difference in price ranging from ₹45,000 – ₹55,000.

New Price: ₹13.94 Lakh – ₹19.9 Lakh

MG Hector Plus

Hector Plus, the big brother of the 5-Seater also gets a price hike ranging from ₹45,000 – ₹ 56,000 depending upon the variant of your choice. The car is available with either a bench seat making it a 7-Seater or captain seat which gives it a more premium 6-Seater feeling. The car with the higher passenger count gets two powertrain options; a 1.5L petrol hybrid or a 2.0L diesel. Both are offered with a manual transmission only. The 6-Seater on the other hand, adds a CVT coupled with the 1.5L petrol to the line-up.

New Price: ₹15.96 to ₹20.5 Lakh

MG Astor

This mid-size SUV was released in India as a rival to Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, among all the others. Astor offers a different design philosophy than the other SUVs by MG. It gets a subtler and less bulky look. The car is offered with three powertrain options; a 1.5L petrol MT, a 1.5L petrol CVT, and a 1.3L turbo petrol AT. The increase in price is rather less and ranges from ₹20,000 to ₹35,000 depending upon the variant you choose.

New Price: ₹9.98 Lakh – ₹17.73 Lakh

MG ZS EV

The first EV offering from MG carries the same design policy as the Astor but houses a battery and motor instead of the ICE. This 5-Seater electric compact-SUV offers a company-claimed range of 340Km in a single charge. It is powered by a 44.5kWh battery which gives juice to a 143PS and 353Nm motor. The car goes from 0-100kmph in just 8.5 seconds. The car is offered in two trim levels; Excite and Exclusive, and both get a ₹50,000 hike.

New Price: ₹21.49 Lakh – ₹25.18 Lakh

MG Gloster

The biggest offering from the brand also gets the biggest price hike. The price bump for the Gloster ranges from ₹1.01 Lakh to ₹1.31 Lakh. The car is offered in four trims and two engine options. While the Super and Smart form the range of the 2.0L turbo diesel AT, the Sharp and Savvy form a part of the 2.0L twin-turbo diesel AT.

New Price: ₹30.99 Lakh – ₹38.99 Lakh