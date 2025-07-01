BMW’s Electric Game-Changer: More Affordable i5 Variants Coming to India This Year

Quick Overview:
- BMW i5 eDrive40 and xDrive40 expected to launch by Q4 2025
- Prices likely between ₹85 lakh–₹90 lakh
- Same 81.2kWh battery as i5 M60 xDrive, but with toned-down performance
- Aims to fill the gap between i4 (₹72.5L) and i5 M60 (₹1.2Cr)
Intro:
BMW’s flagship electric sedan, the i5, made waves in India earlier this year with its brutal performance and luxury-loaded M60 xDrive variant. But with a ₹1.20 crore price tag, it was clear the i5 wasn’t for everyone. Now, BMW India is ready to broaden the appeal of its electric sedan by introducing more budget-friendly variants — and that could be a game-changer in the luxury EV space.
The EV Line-Up Is About to Get Smarter
What’s New and Why It Matters
The i5 currently sits at the top of BMW’s EV sedan hierarchy. But between the ₹72.5 lakh i4 and the ₹1.2 crore i5 M60, there’s a big pricing void — and BMW plans to fill it. Later this year, the brand is expected to bring in two global variants — the i5 eDrive40 (RWD) and the xDrive40 (AWD) — to offer a more balanced mix of luxury, performance, and practicality.
Performance Meets Practicality
Both new i5 variants will use the same 81.2kWh battery found in the M60 xDrive, but with different motor configurations and range numbers:
- The eDrive40 sends 340hp to the rear wheels, delivering a claimed range of up to 582km.
- The xDrive40 ups the ante with 394hp and AWD capability, offering 538km of range.
These variants may lack the flash and fury of the M60, but they’ll still deliver engaging driving dynamics — with 0–100km/h times of 6.0s and 5.4s, respectively.
BMW i5 Line-Up (Expected India Range)
|Variant
|Powertrain
|Power/Torque
|Range (WLTP)
|0-100 km/h
|Price
|i5 eDrive40
(Upcoming)
|RWD (Single Motor)
|340hp / 430Nm
|582 km
|6.0 sec
|₹85–90 lakh (Est.)
|i5 xDrive40
(Upcoming)
|AWD (Dual Motor)
|394hp / 590Nm
|538 km
|5.4 sec
|₹95 lakh+ (Est.)
|i5 M60 xDrive
|AWD (Dual Motor)
|601hp / 820Nm
|516 km
|3.8 sec
|₹1.2 crore
Conclusion:
BMW’s move to bring more affordable i5 variants to India isn’t just smart — it’s necessary. As the EV market matures, Indian buyers want choices that strike a balance between power and price. With the eDrive40 and xDrive40 on the horizon, BMW is ready to take the luxury EV fight to a broader audience. For those looking to step into a luxury electric sedan without going all-in on the M60, these new i5 options might just be the sweet spot.