BMW X7 M50d Launched In India As Range Topping SUV

After the X6, BMW on Friday launched the X7 M50d SUV in India. The top-spec X7 M50d has been priced at ₹1.63 crores (ex-showroom, India). The German carmaker’s flagship SUV is now available in four variants – the 30d DPE (Rs 92.50 lakh), the 30d DPE Signature (Rs 1.02 crore), the 40i M Sport (Rs 1.07 crore) and the M50d.

BMW launched the X7 in July last year with two variants – xDrive40i and xDrive30d DPE Signature. In March this year, they added xDrive30d DPE to the lineup. However, unlike the other three variants that are assembled here, the top-spec M50d is brought in as a CBU.

BMW X7 M50d Exterior Design

On the outside, the new X7 M50d is nothing but the regular X7 SUV with minor updates to make it slightly more appealing. As far as changes go, it gets a remastered front bumper featuring larger air scoops. The LED fog lamps have also been re-positioned. Being an M model, the M50d gets sportier styling elements compared to the rest of the range. The exterior gets M Package elements like sporty bumpers, M Aerodynamics package with front apron, side skirts and wheel arch trims in body colour, welcome light carpet, etc.

It sports larger alloys with different designs, an M Sport exhaust system, and M Sport brakes with blue calipers. The M50d also features gloss black trim in place of chrome around the window sills, the roof rails and in the front bumper. Bits like new sporty exhaust with tailpipe trim strip, side-view mirror housing and the X7/ M50d badging at the tailgate, gets Cerium Grey shade treatment. If that’s not all, the SUV gets 21-inch double-spoke style M light-alloy wheels.

BMW X7 M50d Interior & Features

Inside the cabin, the M treatment includes an M Sport steering wheel, M Sport leather upholstery with contrast stitching and M branding, illuminated M door sills and M floor mats and pedals. Since it is the brand’s flagship SUV, it comes with a host of features. The M50d is kitted with a 12.3-inch driver display, as well as a 12.3-inch infotainment display which benefits from Apple CarPlay (wireless functionality), BMW gesture control, navigation with 3D maps, iDrive Touch and much more. Moreover, its other standard kit includes a Harman Kardon Surround Sound system featuring 16 speakers.

There’s a wide range of optional extras to choose from including – head-up display, night vision with person detection, Bowers & Wilkins Diamond surround sound system, front massage function, soft-close door function, rear-seat entertainment, etc. A 32GB hard drive is also part of the package which stores audio files and map information.

Other features included in the equipment list are rain sensors and automatic driving lights, automatic power tailgate, five-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, air suspension, wireless charging and reclining function for all three rows of seats. It also comprises a host of other unique features such as a three-piece glass sunroof, Laser LED headlights, soft-close doors and BMW Individual Headliner in Alcantara Anthracite.

As far as safety is concerned, the M50d safety kit consists of nine airbags, ABS, traction control, electronic stability control, adaptive cruise control, park assist (autonomous parking), a 360-degree camera and front and rear parking sensors.

BMW X7 M50d Powertrain & Performance

When it comes to the powertrain, it is powered by a 3.0-litre, in-line six-cylinder, quad-turbocharged diesel engine that produces 400hp at 4000 rpm and 760Nm of torque between 2000-3000 rpm. The engine is mated to an 8-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission as standard, which sends power to all-four wheels via BMW’s xDrive system. Paddle shifters are also part of the standard kit. BMW claims that the X7 top-spec does 0-100 kmph in just 5.4 seconds and its top speed has been capped at 250 kmph.

It also comes with M Sport differential, Servotronic steering assist, cruise control with braking function, launch control, adaptive 2-axle air suspension, integrated brake system, etc. The driving modes include – ECO PRO, COMFORT, SPORT and ADAPTIVE.

Other Details

The X7 M50d is available in a 3-row cabin with both 6 and 7-seater configurations. There are 5 interior trim options and 4 upholstery options. 5 colours options for the M50d include – Alpine White, Mineral White, Phytonic Blue, Black Sapphire, Arctic Grey, Brilliant Effect and Carbon Black. Buyers can also customise their SUV as per their taste, with the help of the optional extras from BMW Individual. The BMW X7 M50d competes with other high-end luxury SUVs like the Range Rover Sport, Audi Q8 and Porsche Cayenne and the upcoming new generation of Mercedes GLS range which is slated to launch next week.