BMW X6 Launched In India At INR 95 Lakh; Available in xLine and M Sport Variants

BMW has launched the all-new X6 in India at INR 95 Lakh, ex-showroom. It is available in two variants, namely: xLine and M Sport. While they both share the same 3.0-litre, inline-six engine, they both differ in their design approach. The xLine highlights the robustness of the new Sports Activity Coupe, enhancing the car’s off-road looks. M Sport brings a strikingly dynamic design angle offering a commanding presence and distinguishing itself as a more sporty model.

The Engine

The 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder petrol engine of the all-new BMW X6 produces an output of 250kW/340 hp and maximum torque of 450 Nm between 1,500 – 5,000 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km/hr in 5.5 seconds and can attain a top speed of 250 km/h. It comes equipped with an eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission.

Exterior changes

The third-generation BMW X6 has undergone subtle changes to the exterior design. The 2020 X6 has not only grown in size compared to its predecessor, it also looks more aggressive than before. And under the skin, it is more powerful and luxurious as well. The X6 features the brand’s double-kidney grille with vertical slats finished in chrome, a new set of LED headlights with BMW’s Laserlight with Adaptive LED headlights, a reshaped taillights similar to the recently launched 8 Series, and dual exhaust; among others.

Although it looks more aggressive than its predecessor, its overall silhouette has been retained. In profile, the sloping roofline defines the BMW X6 and in the newest iteration that is highlighted furthermore with well-designed tailgate and a sharp shoulder crease.

The tech-laden cabin

The all-new BMW X6 features BMW Live Cockpit Professional which includes a high- resolution 12.3-inch Central Information Display with iDrive Controller and Navigation with touch functionality, Hi-Fi Loudspeaker system and optional Harman Kardon Surround Sound System. Wireless Apple CarPlay ensures seamless smartphone connection with the car to access navigation, contacts, messages, music and other functions. An extremely handy wireless charging station also doubles up as a power bank. Parking and maneuvering in confined spaces is made easy by the parking assistant along with reversing assistant. The all-new BMW X6 comes as standard with BMW Virtual Assistant, an intelligent digital character who responds to the prompt “Hey BMW” and helps drivers operate the car with access to various functions and information simply by speaking.

Safety features

In terms of safety, it features six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Electric parking brake with auto hold, Hill Descent Control (HDC), side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel ensure a safe drive at all times. The optional BMW Head-up Display enhances the safety of driving by preventing the drivers from taking their eyes off the road.

Customization options

BMW is also offering a host of customization options with the BMW X6. Customers can customize their vehicle by choosing from a plethora of optional equipment over and above the standard packages. Interior ambiance can be enhanced further by opting for Panorama Glass Roof Sky Lounge, Automatic 4-zone Air Conditioning, and Ambient Air Package. Customers can also opt for Rear Seat Entertainment Professional and Harman Kardon Surround Sound. High-quality options from BMW Individual can be added to give the car an ultra-exclusive and personalized exterior look. These include special BMW Individual paint finishes and 21- inch BMW Individual light-alloy wheels.

Standard paint jobs for the all-new BMW X6 xDrive40i xLine include Manhattan Metallic, Arctic Grey Brilliant Effect, Mineral White, Flamenco Red Brilliant Effect, Sophisto Grey Brilliant Effect, Black Sapphire and Alpine White. The all-new BMW X6 xDrive40i M Sport is also available in Riverside Blue Metallic and Carbon Black. The optional paintwork includes Tanzanite Blue Metallic and BMW Individual Ametrine Metallic.