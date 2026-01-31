BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro Specs Revealed – Stunning 258hp, AWD and Massive 20‑Inch Wheels

BMW India has added a new flagship variant to its X3 range with the introduction of the X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro. Bookings for this new version are now open, while prices will be officially revealed on February 16. This model sits at the top of the X3 lineup and becomes the most powerful X3 currently available in India.
Under the hood, the X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro has a 2.0 litre turbo petrol engine. It generates 258 bhp and 400 Nm of torque. The engine is coupled with an eight speed automatic gearbox and supported by a 48 volt mild hybrid system. Power is transmitted via BMW’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system. BMW claims a 0 to 100 kmph time of 6.3 seconds, making it the quickest X3 on sale here. Claimed fuel efficiency is 14.61 kmpl.
Design changes help to visually distinguish the new variant.
Key exterior highlights are
- Darkened headlamps and tail lamps
- Illuminated kidney grille
- Gloss black exterior accents
- 20 inch alloy wheels with wider rear tyres
- Red M Sport brake calipers
- New Brooklyn Grey exterior colour choice
The SUV retains the same dimensions as the regular X3, with a length of 4,755 mm and a wheelbase of 2,865 mm.
Inside the cabin, the layout is the same as before, but the general atmosphere is more luxurious. Soft touch materials are used throughout the dashboard and door pads. Seat belts are now M branded, with a subtle sporty touch.
Interior features include
- 12.3-inch digital driver’s display
- 14.9-inch infotainment system
- Panoramic glass roof
- Three zone climate control
- Memory and ventilation powered front sport seats
- 360 degree camera system
- 15-speaker Harman Kardon sound system
- Head up display
- Wireless charging
Buyers have the option of Espresso Brown and Calm Beige interior themes.
On the safety front, the SUV is well equipped. It comes with ADAS, tyre pressure monitoring, electronic parking brake with auto-hold and several driver assistance systems.
The X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro joins the existing X3 variants, which include xDrive20 M Sport Petrol and xDrive20d M Sport Diesel. With this addition, BMW is reinforcing its presence in the luxury midsize SUV segment, where it competes with models such as the Mercedes Benz GLC, Audi Q5, Volvo XC60, Lexus NX and Land Rover Discovery Sport.
For buyers who want strong performance without giving up comfort or practicality, the X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro fits neatly into that space.