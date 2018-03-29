BMW ‘SKILL NEXT»’ Initiative Provides 365 Engine and Transmission Units To Engineering Institute

BMW Group Plant Chennai celebrated its 11th anniversary through a memorable and unique event. The event witnessed the launch of the BMW ‘SKILL NEXT»’, a technical skilling initiative. Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and students from the College of Engineering of Anna University launched the initiative. Together, they assembled a BMW engine and transmission at the main assembly line of BMW Group Plant Chennai to commemorate the beginning of the project.

Through the initiative, 365 BMW engine and transmission units will be provided for learning purposes to engineering and technical institutes at no cost. ‘SKILL NEXT»’ will present an opportunity for engineering and technical students to get hands-on training on advanced technologies of BMW engine and transmission. BMW Group India will also deliver the engine and transmission units to campuses of engineering colleges / Industrial Training Institutes / polytechnics at no cost by end of 2018.

The handover of demonstration units will be done on a first-come-first-serve basis after due undertakings are submitted by the institutes. The undertakings will ensure that the engine and transmission units are used inside the laboratories on campuses of the institutes for learning purposes only.

The engineering unit, including the BMW TwinPower Turbo in-line 4-cylinder diesel engine and the BMW eight-speed steptronic automatic transmission, will serve as a learning tool for students. The engine presently powers six cars locally-produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai –

BMW 3 Series (320d)

BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo (320d GT)

BMW 5 Series (520d)

BMW X1 (xDrive 20d)

BMW X3 (xDrive 20d)

Upcoming MINI Countryman Cooper D

The BMW eight-speed steptronic automatic transmission is presently featured in five cars locally-produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai –

A ‘Train the Trainer’ module will see 40 Aftersales Master Technicians conduct extensive workshops at BMW dealerships in more than 20 cities. The workshops will be a combination of classroom sessions and hands-on practical sessions using detailed training materials.

During extreme rain and weather conditions in Chennai in the past, a considerable number of engine and transmissions were water affected. As per BMW quality standards, these parts could not be used in the vehicles. BMW India proposed providing the engines and transmissions to educational institutes at no cost as they could be used as a learning resource to impart theoretical and practical knowledge to students.

Bharti AXA General Insurance played a vital role by giving special approval to allow realisation of the project.